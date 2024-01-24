25 Best New Costco Snacks to Try in 2024, According to Shoppers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is widely known as a destination for cheap rotisserie chickens, affordable gas, tasty food court finds, and a wide variety of bulk buys. But, if you've been immersed in the Costco culture for some time, you probably know that the warehouse club is also a wonderland when it comes to snacks.

Whether you're on the hunt for sweet treats, savory bites, or something on the healthier side, Costco has pretty much anything you could want to satiate your snack cravings. Some of Costco's most beloved snacking options have been around for years, like the Heavenly Hunks oatmeal bites and Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, but new items arrive at the retailer all of the time. So, we've rounded up all of the more recent additions to Costco's snacking selection to help customers on the hunt for new noshes to try.

Just take note that the availability and prices of these items may vary depending on the Costco location. Members should check directly with their local warehouses to confirm prices and whether certain products are in stock before heading over.

In the meantime, read on for the 25 new customer-approved Costco snacks to check out in 2024!

Mama's Choice Fried Calamari Snack

Per serving (1.05 ounces) : 140 cal, 4 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 540 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 8 g protein

Craving something a little more adventurous than your average potato chip? If so, you might want to check out Mama's Choice Fried Calamari Snack, a recent addition to Costco's snack selection that comes highly recommended by members. It consists of calamari that's been coated with a frying mix and then deep fried. You only need only heat the calamari up in the air fryer or microwave before digging in.

"The crispy calamari snacks are so delicious! 10/10 would buy again!" a customer raved on Reddit.

RELATED: 25 Costco Items You'll Need for the Perfect Brunch

Reese's Caramel Big Cups

Per serving (1 package) : 190 cal, 4 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (1 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 3 g protein

As America's favorite Halloween candy—at least, according to a 2023 survey conducted by CandyStore.com—it's safe to say that pretty much any new Reese's item will be a welcome addition to Costco's shelves. That was very much the case when Reese's Caramel Big Cups arrived at the retailer in late 2023, just a couple of weeks after the candy brand announced the new item.

Costco shoppers have spotted 16-count boxes of the confection selling for $9.99—and they attest that the confection tastes "amazing."

Buffalo Chicken Wilde Protein Chips

Per serving (about 20 pieces) : 170 cal, 10 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, less than 1 g sugar), 10 g protein

Costco has no shortage of crunchy, salty snacks, but the Wilde brand Buffalo Style Protein Chips stand out among the retailer's offerings for a big reason. They're made with chicken breast, egg whites, and chicken bone broth, supplying consumers with 10 grams of protein per serving.

While the protein chips first appeared at select Costco locations in early 2023, several shoppers have recently spotted the item for the very first time at their local warehouses. The verdict?

"Best chips I've had in a long time. And you don't feel guilty mowing them down," one shopper shared on Reddit earlier this month.

RELATED: 20 Best High-Protein Foods to Buy at Costco

Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers

Per serving (4 pieces) : 150 cal, 7 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 3 g protein

The Caramel Big Cups aren't the only exciting new Reese's items to hit Costco's shelves in the past year. The retailer also began selling new Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers just a couple of months after the product launched in January 2023.

The bite-sized animal crackers are covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate. Costco shoppers attest that they're "extremely addictive" and taste "amazing." So, if you've been on the hunt for a tantalizing new snack to try out in 2024, you might want to consider adding these sweet crackers to your next Costco shopping list.

Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Per serving (1 piece) : 100 cal, 4 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (12 g sugar), 1 g protein

Eating s'mores is often limited to being just a summer activity since the colder months aren't the best for building bonfires. But luckily for Costco members, the retailer is currently selling a fun version of the nostalgic treat that only requires you to rip open a bag.

First spotted last summer, the Kirkland Signature S'more Caramel Clusters consist of kettle-cooked caramel, marshmallows, grahams, and milk chocolate. Like the Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Bites, the clusters have a knack for testing Costco members' self-restraint.

"These things are insanely delicious. I regret buying them as I can't stop eating them," a shopper reported on Reddit.

RELATED: 8 Costco Foods That Make Members Lose All Self-Control

Dot's Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists

Per serving (about 16 pieces) : 130 cal, 6 g fat, 320 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (1 g fiber), 2 g protein

Dot's Pretzels truly aren't your average pretzels. The buttery, seasoned, crunchy twists have garnered tons of hype online, and they were finally spotted at Costco during this past summer to the delight of shoppers.

"Those things are addicting," one fan commented in response to the news.

Costco's deal on the pretzels is nothing to balk at either. Costco has been selling 35-ounce bags for $9.99, while Walmart currently lists a bag of the same size for $19.75.

Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Bites

Per serving (about 9 pieces) : 190 cal, 9 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (1 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you don't manage to hit up a cookie booth near you during the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season, you can still find the flavors of those seasonal treats at Costco.

In late 2023, Costco began selling an exciting new item: Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel Bites. The packaged treats feature a crispy center coated with caramel, coconut, and dark chocolate. As any loyal fan would probably guess, the flavors are inspired by the classic Girl Scout Cookie known either as Samoas or Caramel deLites depending on which bakery produces them.

If you do snag yourself a bag, just be warned—Costco shoppers say it's hard to stop at just one.

"I have been devouring these all day! They are so good!!" one fan wrote on Reddit.

RELATED: The 11 Best Quick & Easy Lunch Options at Costco Right Now

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets

Per serving (8 pieces) : 130 cal, 6 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 230 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 4 g protein

The Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets aren't technically new at Costco. However, they did disappear from Costco's shelves in September 2023 and remained mysteriously absent until finally reappearing in early December. The sweet and salty snack has been a longtime favorite among Costco shoppers, so it should come as no surprise that members rejoiced when it returned. To any pretzel nugget fans out there who still haven't heard the news, consider this a public service announcement: the beloved snack is available for purchase at a Costco near you right now.

Yasso Vanilla Bean Poppables

Per serving (9 pieces) : 420 cal, 21 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (2 g fiber, 37 g sugar), 12 g protein

You might find several Yasso products at your local Costco depending on your location, but none are more snackable than the Vanilla Bean Poppables that landed at the retailer earlier this month. The treats feature small scoops of vanilla-flavored frozen Greek yogurt that are coated in chocolate studded with quinoa crisps.

"These are amazing!!! One is all you need to satisfy a sweet tooth!" one customer commented on an Instagram post about the item.

Grab a bag while you can, since Yasso says they won't be available at Costco permanently.

RELATED: Perdue vs. Costco: Which Has the Tastiest Air Fryer Chicken Wings?

Banana Nut Loaf

Pretty much any new addition to Costco's bakery tends to generate major buzz, and that held true when the retailer debuted its new Banana Nut Loaf earlier this month. The loaves are freshly-made in the bakery department, topped with walnuts, and weigh in at an impressive two pounds.

Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds on Instagram, said in a Jan. 4 post that the bakery item is "soft, not overly sweet, and tastes homemade." Another Costco shopper who commented on the post even declared it the "best banana bread ever."

For optimal snacking, take notes from Costco members who like to upgrade the banana bread with a schmear of cream cheese, butter, or peanut butter.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks

Per serving (3 oz) : 140 cal, 5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g sugar), 16 g protein

While Costco's new Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are perfectly fitting for when you need a low-effort lunch or dinner, there's also nothing stopping you from repurposing them into a quick snack. After all, the nuggets come frozen and fully cooked, so you only need to pop as many (or as few) as you want into your heating vessel of choice for a few minutes before digging in.

The chicken chunks have been garnering rave reviews ever since they launched in September 2023, with members calling them "absolutely phenomenal." I tried them myself for a taste test a few months back and they are undoubtedly the best frozen nuggets I've ever eaten.

RELATED: I Tried 8 Frozen Chicken Nuggets & One Blew the Others Away

Skippy Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge Wafer Bars

Per bar : 220 cal, 15 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 6 g protein

Peanut butter and chocolate are a classic flavor combination, which probably explains why the Skippy Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge Wafer Bars have become such a fan favorite at Costco. The item—which first appeared at Costco this past summer—features whole grain wafers that are layered with peanut butter and topped with chocolate.

Shoppers say the bars are packed with plenty of peanut butter, aren't too sweet, and taste "so good."

Bobo's PB&J Oat Snack Variety Pack

Per bar (strawberry flavor) : 230 cal, 8 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (2 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 4 g protein

If you loved peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as a kid, you'll probably appreciate this nutty, fruity creation. Bobo's PB&J Oat Snacks feature a soft baked peanut butter oat crust with a fruit filling. The brand began selling a PB&J variety box with strawberry and grape flavors at Costco midway through last year, and the snacks have since developed a loyal following among members.

"They are really good and filling," a fan commented on Reddit.

RELATED: 7 Best Costco Snacks for Weight Loss With 100 Calories or Less

Sonoma Creamery Pepperoni Pizza Crisps

Per serving (about 15 crisps) : 160 cal, 12 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g sugar), 13 g protein

Pepperoni pizza is probably too heavy to eat as a snack most days, but this pizza-inspired nosh first spotted at Costco in mid-2023 certainly isn't. Sonoma Creamery's Pepperoni Pizza Crisps are crunchy, airy little triangles with 13 grams of protein per serving, made from mozzarella, pepperoni, and tomato. Costco shoppers say they're crispy, tasty, and hard to stop eating once you start.

"I easily knock out half the bag in one sitting, and have to stop myself from finishing the other half through sheer effort of will power," a shopper noted on Reddit.

Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites

Per serving (2 pieces) : 280 cal, 19 g fat (11 g saturated fat),640 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (1 g sugar), 17 g protein

If you love chain restaurants, there's truly nothing better than seeing grocery stores versions of your favorite menu items hit shelves. During the spring of 2023, Costco shoppers were delighted to learn that the retailer had started selling Starbucks' fan-favorite Egg Bites in the freezer section.

"They tasted exactly like the ones you would purchase at Starbucks," one customer said of the frozen version.

The bites, which are just as fitting for snacking as they are for breakfast, are currently available in two flavors at Costco. One option features uncured bacon and Gruyère cheese, while the other is made with egg whites and roasted red peppers.

RELATED: I Tried Costco's Popular New $2 Breakfast Sandwich—But Starbucks' Version is Better

Kirkland Signature Almond Florentine Cookies

Per serving (2 cookies) : 310 cal, 18 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (2 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 4 g protein

Like the new Kirkland Signature Banana Nut Loaf, Costco's new Almond Florentine Cookies quickly generated major fanfare when they first popped up in the bakery section in December 2023. The treats are nutty and delicately drizzled with chocolate, making them ideal for days when you're craving a sweet snack that isn't too heavy.

In a Dec. 21 Instagram post, Lamb described the cookies as "thin, crispy, nutty, and hard to stop eating."

"They're super delicate and just delicious," she added.

Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites

Per serving (5 pretzel bites, 2 tbsp cheese dip, 1 tsp mustard dip, and 1 tsp salt) : 300 cal, 13 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 1,230 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

The next time you're craving a plate of salty, warm pretzel bites, you can skip ordering takeout and head over to your local Costco instead. Since the fall of 2023, Costco has been selling a premade version of the popular snack that's already earned a loyal following in the Costco community.

Each box of Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites comes with approximately 50 pieces, as well as cheddar cheese dip, mustard dip, and packets of chunky salt. Members say the bites taste "delicious," so you can slip a box into your cart with the knowledge that they're customer approved.

RELATED: 25 Best Frozen Foods at Costco Right Now

Kodiak Flapjack Puffs

Per serving (11 pieces) : 250 cal, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 350 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (4 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 10 g protein

The Kodiak Flapjack Puffs, first spotted at Costco in August 2023, stand out among the retailer's snacking options for both their taste and convenience. The frozen item only requires a few minutes of heating time in the microwave, air fryer, or oven, and each serving includes 10 grams of protein. While @costcobuys touted the puffs as a "delicious" breakfast option, their high protein content and easy preparation also makes them ideal for times when you need a quick yet filling snack.

Snak Club Tajín Gummy Bears

Per serving (1 pack) : 100 cal, 0 g fat, 280 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (14 g sugar), 0 g protein

While gummy bears coated with Tajín—a tangy, salty, and slightly spicy seasoning—might seem a little strange at first glance, don't knock the flavor pairing until you've tried it. Costco shoppers became enamored with the flavorful confections as they made their way to warehouses throughout last year.

"They were chewy, sweet, with a little bit of spice. I'd give them an eight out of 10," @costcofoodreviews said of the gummy bears on TikTok.

The one-pound packages sold at Costco contain 24 individually portioned bags, perfect for snacking whenever a craving hits.

RELATED: 15 Best Costco Desserts for Weight Loss

Lotus Biscoff Sandwich Cookies

Per 3 cookies (vanilla flavor) : 160 cal, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (413 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you have a penchant for Biscoff cookies—those crunchy, spiced biscuits often handed out as snacks on airplanes—you might want to hightail it over to your local Costco ASAP. In December 2023, Costco shoppers spotted this fun new twist on the familiar treats in warehouses.

Biscoff's Sandwich Cookies come with two crunchy cookies that sandwich a sweet filling. While social media's @costcobuys found a version with vanilla-flavored filling at Costco, a warehouse near me in central New Jersey is currently selling cookies with a Biscoff cream filling. In a Dec. 30 TikTok, @costcobuys called the cookies a "must buy for any Biscoff lovers."

Bibigo Kimchi & Cheese Rice Balls

Per serving (1 piece) : 180 cal, 3.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

Bibigo is behind several popular items at Costco, like the Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons, so it was big news when Costco shoppers first spotted Bibigo's Kimchi & Cheese Rice Balls in the frozen section earlier this month. The item consists of kimchi rice balls with a stretchy mozzarella cheese center. Customers just have to pop them into the microwave for a couple minutes before digging in, so they're a great option for people in need of quick and convenient snacks.

The rice balls are already generating significant buzz in the Costco community.

"I LOVE these!!" a shopper commented on a recent Reddit post about the item.

RELATED: 25 Healthiest Costco Foods To Start the Year off Right

Muddy Bites

Per serving (6 pieces) : 140 cal, 4.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you're anything like me, your favorite part of a Drumstick ice cream cone is the small section of solid chocolate located at the very bottom of the treat. Nowadays, a special product called Muddy Bites allows you to enjoy that perfect bite of chocolate and crispy waffle cone without having to eat a whole Drumstick first.

While Muddy Bites have been around for years, customer reports indicate that Costco has only been selling the treats since around October 2023. Each bag of Muddy Bites contains numerous bite-sized cones that are filled with creamy milk chocolate.

If you do pick up a bag for future snacking, don't be surprised if you finish it much faster than you intended.

"My bag did not last long," a Costco shopper lamented on Reddit.

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Whether you count it as dessert or a well-deserved snack after your shopping trip, many Costco shoppers say the food court's new Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie is more than worth a try. The sizable cookies first appeared at the food court in late 2023, taking the churro's place on the menu. They're served warm, made with butter, packed with both bittersweet and semi-sweet chocolate, and taste "delicious," according to Costco members.

RELATED: 15 Best Costco Foods For Your Air Fryer

Pulmuone Crispy Potato Corn Dogs

Thanks to Costco, you don't need to travel overseas in order to get a taste of Korean street food. The Costco fan account @costcobuys spotted new Pulmuone Crispy Potato Corn Dogs from Korea in the freezer section earlier this month. They consist of a mozzarella center with a crispy potato coating, making them perfect for days when you're in dire need of a savory, comforting snack.

According to @costcobuys, the gooey center and crunchy outside make for an "amazingly delicious flavor."

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread

If you happen to try Costco's new Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread, just be prepared for the possibility that it will overshadow every other bread you've tried in your life. When Costco superfan Lamb sampled the flavorful loaf after it hit shelves earlier this month, she said in a post that it was "quite possibly the best bread I've ever had in my life."

The bread is hand-scored, hearth-baked, and made with roasted garlic, parmesan cheese, and black pepper. The bread can be used for sandwiches, of course, but some Costco shoppers suggest toasting and buttering slices to eat as a snack.