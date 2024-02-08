Costco Is Finally Selling a Popular New Reese's Treat

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Chocolate, peanut butter, and banana are a beloved ingredient combination that often comes together in the form of frozen treats. Now, Costco members can score one sold under the chocolate peanut butter candy giant—also known as Reese's—thanks to the recent rollout of frozen Reese's-covered banana slices.

First announced as a Walmart-exclusive item in Oct. 2023, this product consists of sliced bananas covered in milk chocolate and peanut butter chips. Costco shoppers have recently spotted 1.25-pound bags of the candy-coated treat for $9.99.

Across social media, this frozen item has generated notable buzz among shoppers.

"Ugh love these," one person wrote on a TikTok shared by Costco fan account @costcoaisles.

"The flavor starts off as banana then the Reese's creeps up in the aftertaste. I would highly recommend them if you are a Reese's fan," someone else said on Reddit.

That being said, not everyone is a fan of these frozen bananas. The product has also garnered criticism from customers.

"No taste of peanut butter, barely can see any. Only taste chocolate, and not a good chocolate, and a tiny bit of banana. Very disappointing," one TikTok user commented.

"Sadly they aren't as good as I hoped. the banana was soggy," another one added.

As an alternative, multiple shoppers recommended a similar product from the brand Tru Fru or suggested making the frozen treat yourself.

"This is the easiest thing to make at home and it'll taste better. Save your money," one TikTok user commented.

The Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana Slices first arrived at Walmart last fall as part of Hershey's chocolate-covered frozen fruit line. In addition to the Reese's option, there are three other varieties. These include cookies 'n' creme frozen strawberries, which are dipped in white creme and covered in chocolate cookie bits, white creme and milk chocolate frozen blueberries, and white creme and milk chocolate frozen raspberries.