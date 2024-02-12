12 Best Winter Bakery Items at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The Costco bakery is either one of the best parts of the warehouse or one of the most dangerous parts, depending on your willpower. Whether you toss an item in your cart because it's an old favorite or because it's a limited-time-only item that you don't want to miss, you want to make sure you're spending your money (and calorie count) wisely and getting the best bakery items.

The retail giant's bakery department doesn't take a winter break. On the heels of selling millions of pumpkin, apple, and pecan pies for the holidays, the Costco bakery keeps churning out new favorites and old standbys to the delight of customers. Indeed, some of the latest additions to the Costco bakery section are already hitting the mark with customers. And then there are the tried-and-true picks that stay in the bakery year-round.

Here are 10 items from the Costco bakery this month to toss into your cart.

Triple Chocolate Cream Pie

PER SERVING (1/16 pie 120 g) : 430 cal, 25 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 350 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (2 g fiber, 36 g sugar), 5 g protein

Costco's newest pie is a hefty 4.25-pounder filled with tons of rich chocolate and more calories than we'd like to admit. Some are scoffing at the price of $19.99, which is about equivalent to the price of its hugely hyped chocolate peanut butter pie but far more than the always-popular pumpkin. Topped with whipped cream and large chocolate shavings, it's a must for chocolate lovers.

Kirkland Signature Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread

PER SERVING (⅛ loaf) : 150 cal, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0g sugar), 7g protein

This hearty loaf of bread is stuffed with fresh pieces of garlic. The garlic-y taste meant my kids weren't fans, but it's a nice twist on a classic loaf, perfect for sandwiches and great for making garlic bread. It's $7.99 in the bakery for a good sized loaf.

Almond Florentine with Chocolate Drizzle

PER SERVING (2 cookies) : 310 cal, 18g fat (13 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (2 g fiber, 23g sugar), 4g protein

With a little bit of chew and a little bit of crunch, this bakery newbie is wowing fans, including the Costco Guide on TikTok, who says she can't wait to get out of her car to break into these cookies. These super-thin cookies are similar to the Lacey's Almond & Dark Chocolate variety, although some Redditors have complained they are slightly oily.

Cherry Topped Cheesecake

Per Serving (1/16th cake) : 480 calories, 31 g fat (19 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 380 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (1 g fiber, 34 g sugar), 7 g protein

The nearly 6-pound dessert is another new favorite to enter the bakery this winter. Although the $22.99 price tag feels high to some, the tart flavor of the cherries (reminiscent of cherry Danish filling) pleases. Complete with a graham cracker crust, this is another winner of a cheesecake for Costco.

Butter Croissants

PER SERVING (1 croissant) : 300 cal, 17g fat (11 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 30g carbs (1 g fiber, 5g sugar), 6g protein

These croissants may not be new, but they are a classic bakery staple. Perfect for brunch or a breakfast on-the-go, these flaky, buttery pastries are a must-grab, although some have recently complained they have gotten drier. Twelve croissants cost $5.99.

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

PER SERVING (3 cookies) : 170 cal, 8g fat (5 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 24g carbs (1 g fiber, 15g sugar), 1g protein

Who doesn't love chocolate chip cookies? These mini chocolate chip cookies come 60 to a container, making them the perfect dessert to grab for last-minute dinner plans, a kid's birthday party, or snack duty for any extracurricular. The consistency varies from soft and chewy to crisp, depending on who is baking the cookies, according to one shopper on Reddit. The container costs $9.99 in the warehouse.

Mini Cranberry Orange Biscione

PER SERVING (1.5 ounces) : 190 cal, 7g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 31g carbs (1 g fiber, 19g sugar), 2g protein

What can best be described as a biscotti-scone mashup, these not-overly sweet treats are perfect for afternoon tea, breakfast, or whenever you need just a little something. They're a quick favorite, so much so that many Redditors have declared they can't have them in their house anymore—they're that good. A container costs $6.99 in the warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls

PER SERVING (½ roll) : 410 cal, 19g fat (10 g saturated fat), 420 mg sodium, 55g carbs (2 g fiber, 30g sugar), 5g protein

A good cinnamon roll is a great thing. This bakery favorite comes in and out of the warehouse throughout the year, and it's perfect for house guests (and kid sleepovers!). Unsurprisingly, there's a little hesitancy with the price at $12.99 for six rolls, but the word on Reddit is they are worth it.

Cookies and Cream Mini Cakes

PER SERVING (½ mini cake) : 390 cal, 20g fat (8g saturated fat), 360 mg sodium, 51g carbs (1 g fiber, 36g sugar), 4g protein

Mini cakes aren't new to the bakery, but the flavors rotate every few months. The latest flavor is cookies and cream, and it's already getting great reviews. A moist chocolate cake bottom that looks similar to the bakery's chocolate muffins is topped with a lot of frosting filled with chopped-up cookie bits. A six-pack of these mini cakes costs $8.99 at the warehouse.

Banana Nut Loaf

PER SERVING (3.2 ounces) : 310 cal, 12g fat (4.5g saturated fat), 350 mg sodium, 48g carbs (2 g fiber, 27g sugar), 5g protein

Sure, you can make banana bread at home (what else to do with all the brown bananas?), but we're not gonna complain when Costco bakes up a solid 2-pounder of a loaf for the whole family to munch on. In all its monstrosity, this banana nut bread tastes close to homemade, and it's got a counterbalance of crunchy walnuts and a moist, almost pound cake-like structure. The loaf is $6.99 at the warehouse.

Blueberry Bagels

Nutrition information unavailable.

Bagels aren't new to the bakery, but the blueberry bagel's debut has customers excited. The bagel is made with dried blueberries, which don't impart an overpowering fruity flavor. It's an excellent addition to the standard rotation of plain, sesame, everything, and cinnamon raisin. Remember to mix and match the flavors of a half-dozen sleeves to get a dozen for $7.99 at the warehouse.

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Per Serving (1 cookie) : 140 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat) 65 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 1 g protein

The white chocolate cranberry cookies might be the newest item to hit the bakery. They come in a size between the minis and the larger cookies. White chocolate cranberry is a favorite flavor at Costco bakery, which recently used the flavor profile in a winter white chocolate bark around the holidays. A box of 24 cookies is $9.99.