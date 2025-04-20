5 Costco Items Sneaky Good for Fat Burn

Are you on a weight loss journey? There are many items you should refrain from throwing in your shopping cart—especially those found in the warehouse's famous bakery! However, there are lots of super healthy items that can help you burn fat and drop pounds off your body. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, to give us her suggestions on the top Costco foods that are sneaky good for weight loss. Here is what she had to say:

High-Protein Staples

Kirkland Signature Canned Chicken – Pre-cooked, lean protein, great for salads or wraps.

Eggs (Kirkland or Organic) – Budget-friendly and versatile.

Kodiak Cakes Protein Pancake Mix – Great for a healthier carb option with added protein.

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt (Plain, Nonfat) – High in protein, low in sugar.

Frozen Salmon or Tilapia Fillets – Lean, healthy fats and protein.

Low in Carbs

Wholly Guacamole Mini Cups – Perfect portion control and healthy fats.

Egg Bites (Three Bridges or Costco brand) – Low-carb and high-protein breakfast option.

Kirkland Signature Mixed Nuts (Unsalted) – Great snack, just watch portions.

ParmCrisps – Crunchy snack alternatives to chips.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Healthy Produce & Frozen Veggies

Organic Spinach or Power Greens – Great for smoothies, salads, or sautés.

Riced Cauliflower (Fresh or Frozen) – Perfect swap for rice.

Frozen Stir-Fry Veggies or Normandy Mix – No prep, just heat and eat.

Zucchini Spirals (Frozen) – Pasta alternative for low-carb meals.

Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries – Fresh or Frozen) – High in antioxidants and fiber for digestive health and disease prevention.

Broccoli, Spinach, and Kale (Fresh or Frozen): Nutrient-dense greens that are high in antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins and minerals.

Smart Snacks & Sweet Fixes

Bare Apple Chips – Minimal ingredients, crunchy and naturally sweet.

Chobani Zero Sugar Yogurts (individual packs) – Lower sugar option.

SkinnyPop Popcorn (100-cal bags) – Light and portioned.

Kirkland Protein Bars – Similar to Quest Bars, high protein and fiber.

Drinks/Smoothie Helpers

Protein Shakes – Easy grab-and-go protein. I use it in my tea every morning and some like to use as "creamer" in their coffee6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fairlife Nutrition Plan – High-protein, low sugar, tastes just like chocolate milk in a convenient grab-and-go bottle.

Frozen Organic Berries – For smoothies or snacking.

Protein Powder – look for whey protein for high-quality protein