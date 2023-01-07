Whether you're craving some childhood nostalgia or you just want a quick and easy meal, macaroni and cheese is a comforting, tried-and-true option you can count on. Well, not always.

On Jan. 5, Instagram user @costco_doesitagain announced that Beecher's "World's Best Mac & Cheese" is now available in warehouse clubs in the northwest, midwest, San Francisco Bay Area, and San Diego. The frozen food features penne pasta folded with the brand's award-winning Flagship cheese, with @costo_doesitagain writing in the caption, "It's seriously so good, no one will believe it's frozen!"

However, contrary to the laudatory name of the mac and cheese, people's opinions appear to be split.

Among the product's critics, one Instagram user commented, "It's not good, I wish I hadn't bought it. We didn't even finish it. 🗑️." Someone else added, "I'm happy to see the negative feedback. I thought I was crazy for not liking it. One of the only things I've never liked from Costco." Others said they were "not please[d]," "very underwhelmed," and that the item is "not better than Kraft."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Despite the negative commentary on the post, though, the mac and cheese still garnered plenty of positive reviews.

One person wrote, "This. Is. So. Delicious." Another said, "This is a staple at our home. It's so good we don't share. Just for me and my husband!" Multiple Instagram users even went as far as to call the frozen item "the best."

Beecher's Mac & Cheese isn't the only product at Costco that's been sparking social media conversation lately. Last month, Instagram user @costcobuys announced that Zappala's Baked Chocolate Chip Ricotta is now available at Costco. The announcement was met with numerous people sharing their opinions about the dessert cheese—some of whom were more excited than others.