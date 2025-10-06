 Skip to content

7 Southern Cooking Phrases That Bring Back Memories

These nostalgic Southern kitchen sayings capture the warmth of home-cooked meals.
Published on October 6, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Cooking in a Southern kitchen is unlike making meals anywhere else and getting dinner together is quite the event. From handwritten recipes to cookbooks covered in bacon grease, a Southern kitchen is more than where you make food–it’s filled with love, friends, memories and unique sayings you’ll never forget.

Whether you grew up in the South or just enjoy a good home cooked Southern meal, these nostalgic phrases will stir up your appetite. From sayings passed down through generations to expressions still heard at Sunday dinner here are seven country cooking phrases that bring back heartfelt flashbacks.

Just Like Mama Used to Make

Woman, hands and ingredients for cookies in kitchen for biscuits, bread and breakfast in cafe. Female nutritionist, cooking and dessert for bakery, small business and startup coffee shop in New York
Just like Mama used to make is a classic phrase that evokes memories of family recipes and  made from scratch comfort food like buttery biscuits, greens with ham hock and mac and cheese. No matter what the dish is, Mama’s version was always the best.

Stick to Your Ribs

Woman feeling full after eating
A proper Southern meal is typically hearty and sticks to your ribs, meaning it’s filling and satisfying. Think meatloaf, chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, etc. Stick to your ribs are plates that will keep you full and not leave you starving in two hours.

Seasoned with Love

Young woman adding spices to lunch, seasoning food
Seasoned with love is another great Southern cooking saying that means the food was prepared with careful attention to detail and extra care. It’s a nourishing meal that represents a personal investment in the dish and provides warmth and comfort.

Measured with Love

Portrait of a happy elderly womanhaving fun together preparing dough food in kitchen at home
Not to be confused with seasoned with love, measured with love refers to the one who cooks without accurately measuring the ingredients. They know how to add spice or seasoning and it always comes out perfectly.

We Have a Whole Mess of Greens

Homemade Southern Sauteed Collard Greens with Onion and Bacon
In the South, a whole mess of something refers to a generous portion of something that’s enough to feed your friends, neighbors and anyone who stops by. But the term is often in reference to greens.

Go On and Fix Yourself a Plate

I’ve heard my grandma say “go on and fix yourself a plate” countless times. In the South, many people have an open door rule, meaning anyone is welcome to come inside, head to the kitchen and make a plate of food. It’s Southern hospitality at its best.

Good Eatin

family eating thanksgiving meal
Good eatin is a short and simple way of saying the food is delicious. It’s the kind of thing you say after a second round or after a big meal.

