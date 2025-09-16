Cracker Barrel Brings Back Menu Item After Fan Backlash

Cracker Barrel, known as the “Old Country Store” restaurant, has always been famous for homestyle cooking, rocking chairs on the front porch, and an old-fashioned “Uncle Herschel” character. Recently, the brand attempted to modernize everything from the logo and restaurant design to menu offerings, but faced major backlash. Now, to win back fans, they are listening to customers and have brought back a popular and beloved menu item: Freshly baked biscuits.

Cracker Barrel Shared a Video of Freshly Baked Biscuits

Cracker Barrel took to social media to make the big announcement by sharing a video of freshly baked biscuits. “Fresh baked biscuits…better than you remember,” they wrote in the caption. “Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart,” the company wrote across the clip.

The New and Improved Biscuits Are “Rolled by Hand” and “Baked Fresh Throughout the Day”

“We aim to serve up the best food possible, starting with our biscuits. From now on, our biscuits will be even better than you remember. Rolled by hand and baked fresh throughout the day,” the restaurant added. “Come share a basket with us today, and we’ll save you a seat.”

Fans Were Thrilled

Social media followers were quick to respond. “These look so phenomenal and delicious,” one added. Another noted the change was much-needed. “They’ve been so dry a person could choke to ☠️!” they said. “The biscuts r always my favorite,” a third chimed in. “This is what Uncle Herschel wanted,” another noted.

Fans Just Want “Good Basic Country Meals”

Others stressed the importance of focusing on quality, not quantity. “Yes !!! And thank you !!!! You don’t need to have a hundred things on your menu, just good basic country meals, and when you have fewer items that is is all customers what, just fix it right, like grandma😂….also, we don’t need alcohol….just sweet tea and good coffee !” they said.

The Chain Ditched Its Rebrand Effort

The "Old Country Store" restaurant, known for homestyle cooking, rocking chairs on the front porch, and "Uncle Herschel" character, announced a massive rebrand in August. "Anchored in Cracker Barrel's signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral," the company announced, adding that the new logo is "now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all," marking the brand's "fifth evolution" of its logo to date. The rebrand was part of an "All the More" campaign. Over the past few weeks, the chain responded to backlash by halting its remodeling plan of restaurants, bringing back the old logo, and eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs.