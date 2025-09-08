Cracker Barrel Continues to Lose Customers—Here’s Why

Cracker Barrel‘s recent attempt to change its logo (and swift about-face in the face of immense backlash) is probably the most publicity the brand has received for a long time. Even diehard Cracker Barrel fans will admit that, until recently, the restaurant chain was better known for safe, reliable comfort food rather than marketing disasters—but the food still seems to be where the company has work to do. Cracker Barrel customers don’t expect cutting edge cuisine, but they do expect good food at reasonable prices. Here’s why some are still unhappy with the chain.

Food Inconsistency

Inconsistency in how the food tastes seems to be an issue not just from location to location but also in the same restaurant. “I hate to say this, because we love Cracker Barrel, but something has changed,” one disappointed guest said. “The food took over 50 minutes to come to us. When it arrived we were shocked that there was no seasoning. Everything was very bland, no flavor. No biscuits were brought out to our table while we were waiting. It was a very different experience for a Cracker Barrel.”

Slow Service

As the previous customer complained, Cracker Barrel guests mentioned long wait times as a major negative to eating at the chain. “Great place, comfort food, service was a bit slower than usual. Waitress was attentive though. My kids and enjoyed our dinner,” one guest said.

Quality Control Issues

Some customers say the quality of their food isn’t up to scratch, mentioning dry biscuits and disappointing chicken. “Service was great! The chicken and biscuits unfortunately were not,” one Google reviewer said. “Southern fried chicken tasted like it was yesterday’s batch, leathery from sitting under the heat lamp all night. Biscuits were like crackers, hard to split open and way too dry in the mouth.”

Incorrectly Cooked Meat

Customers complain about the way steak is cooked at Cracker Barrel, saying it's frequently over or undercooked. "Once we ordered our food it took approximately an hour to come to our table. I ordered my steak medium well and it was over cooked. The steak was dry and salty. I also had to ask the waiter for additional items the meal came with because they were missing," one guest said.

Cold Food

Several guests say food comes to the table cold, like the dumplings. “We got our food and mine and my sister’s food was lukewarm at best, boyfriend’s was cold,” one said. “He wasn’t going to ask for it to go back but we said he should since he got the chicken and dumplings and it should be hot and comforting… They brought it back and it was warned up clearly by a microwave.”

Poor Value

Some customers say the chain doesn’t offer value for money anymore. “Cracker Barrel was one of my favorite places to eat, but today I went, ordered grilled chicken tenders and was the worst choice, that’s a theft, 5 little pieces of chicken, even a nugget is bigger, and $18, I think this was the last time I go to eat to this restaurant,” one unhappy guest said.