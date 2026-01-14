From menu comebacks to new sauces, these updates are coming to Cracker Barrel in 2026.

2025 was a tumultuous year for Cracker Barrel. The old-country-style restaurant chain famously changed its logo and began renovating restaurants as part of a rebranding plan, only to face significant backlash. After backpedaling and reversing all the changes, expect a smoother ride in 2026. However, there are a few new developments at Cracker Barrel. Here are 5 changes hitting Cracker Barrel locations in 2026.

Hamburger Steak Is Back

A few new menu favorites are returning this year. Hamburger Steak, a favorite that appeared on the first Cracker Barrel menu when the doors opened in 1969, is back. "Featuring juicy, seasoned beef topped with a savory buttery garlic sauce and served with two or three classic sides, plus warm made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins," the chain tells us. "Winter calls for comfort and connection, and nothing delivers that better than the classics," said Thomas Yun, Cracker Barrel's vice president of menu strategy and innovation.

Eggs in the Basket Is Back Too

Also returning is the beloved Eggs in The Basket, a nostalgic breakfast favorite featuring two slices of golden-grilled sourdough bread with an egg nestled in the center, served with bacon or sausage and one classic side. “These dishes are uniquely Cracker Barrel – rooted in tradition and loved for generations – and we’re thrilled to bring back classics our guests know and love, made the way they remember,” Yun said. “Not only are they timeless favourites with deep roots on our menu, but they’re also among the most requested dishes from our guests.” Both items are also part of Cracker Barrel’s Meals for Two value deal, available all day Monday through Friday for $19.99.

There Is a New Spicy Maple Sauce

Cracker Barrel is also introducing a new Spicy Maple sauce, “adding a sweet-heat twist to the winter lineup,” the chain says. The new sauce pairs perfectly with items such as the Breakfast Burger and Crispy Tender Dippers.

And, Some New Limited Time Menu Items

The chain also dropped a lineup of comforting favorites available for a limited time, including The Breakfast Burger, a “crave-worthy creation” that features a juicy all-beef burger patty, stacked with crispy bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, two slices of melted American cheese, and Cracker Barrel’s signature Hashbrown Casserole, all on a toasted bun, Southern BBQ Ribs, “slow-cooked to perfection fall-apart ribs are topped with tangy & sweet brown sugar BBQ sauce,” Grandma’s Sample, featuring a choice of two fluffy buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast, plus two freshly cracked eggs, a sampling of bacon, sausage, and sugar cured or country ham, and one classic side, Steak & Eggs, a “hearty New York strip steak grilled to perfection with buttery garlic sauce, two eggs, choice of classic side and warm buttermilk biscuits,” and Broccoli Cheese Casserole, a “returning and comforting favorite, this delicious take on the classic casserole features broccoli and rice in a rich cheese sauce, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles.”

Bad News? There Will Corporate Layoffs

In December, CEO Julie Felss Masino revealed that members of Cracker Barrel’s corporate staff would be laid off. “While this will be understandably difficult for some of our corporate team members, it is necessary to successfully navigate the current headwinds,” Masino said. According to the brand, there will be two rounds of layoffs, which are part of an effort to streamline kitchen operations and reduce costs.