Waffle House and Cracker Barrel Battle it Out Over Soaring Egg Prices

Egg prices are so high right now, Waffle House just added a 50-cent surcharge for every egg ordered by customers—but Cracker Barrel is taking a different approach. The fast-casual restaurant chain is actually rewarding guests for ordering eggs.

"A surcharge on eggs? Well, there's nothing hospitable about that," a Cracker Barrel spokesperson told Eat This, Not That!. "At Cracker Barrel, country hospitality is as important to us as a hearty breakfast – and that means not charging extra for eggs. That's why we'll be trading some pegs for eggs. Starting Thursday, Feb. 6, all Cracker Barrel Rewards members will earn double pegs on all egg dishes through Wednesday, Feb. 12. We know our guests already have a lot on their plates, so we'll just stay focused on serving up plates of delicious food at incredible value, like our Sunrise Pancake Special starting at $7.99. We've got you covered, all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Cracker Barrel just launched a revamped menu in January, with new menu items such as Crispy Tender Dippers with Nashville Hot sauce, a Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich, and Chicken n' Dumplin Soup, as well as the return of old favorites.

70+ Best Healthy Egg Recipes for Weight Loss

"After the holiday hustle, there is nothing better than kicking back with some real, crave-worthy comfort food," Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer for Cracker Barrel, said in a press release. "Our new Crispy Tender Dippers are the perfect way to enjoy our fan-favorite fried chicken tenders in a whole new way. And with our bold, new Nashville Hot sauce – our spicy twist on a Tennessee classic, inspired by 55 years of tradition – you can turn up the heat and bring some country-style warmth to those chilly winter days."

For those who love the classics, Cracker Barrel is offering some great deals on an early dinner. "Enjoy small portions of fan favorites – including Chicken n' Dumplins, Meatloaf, Fried Homestyle Chicken, Smoky Southern Grilled Chicken and Steak Tips Dinner – starting for as little as $8.99 when you dine Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m," the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While many fast-casual chains are struggling with low profits and high prices, Cracker Barrel is bucking the trend, reporting a total revenue of $845.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which is an increase of 2.6% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

"Homegrown food, quite simply, tastes better," the company says. "With our Tennessee roots, and more than 660 stores in 45 states, sourcing fresh ingredients domestically is core to our beliefs. By far and away, the vast majority of our ingredients come from right here in America. Our green beans, potatoes, farm raised catfish, sweet potatoes, turnip greens, and all of our beef, pork, and poultry are domestically grown or raised."