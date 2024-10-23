Cracker Barrel Launches the 2024 Holiday Menu With Craveable New Items

Cracker Barrel is gearing up for this year's holiday season with some exciting festive dishes and beverages. The Southern-themed restaurant chain just launched its 2024 holiday menu, which includes three new offerings and four returning favorites. Plus, the popular Heat 'N Serve holiday meals are back for another seasonal run, so you can have your Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners covered without needing to fire up your oven.

The first new dish fans can sink their teeth into is the Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast (1,290 calories). The French toast features cinnamon streusel bread that's hand-dipped in Cracker Barrel's signature batter, cooked until golden brown, and topped with cinnamon and cream cheese icings. This is served with a side of two eggs and a choice of thick-sliced bacon or smoked sausage.

If you'd like to sip on something decadent alongside your French toast, you can opt for Cracker Barrel's new DIY Hot Chocolate Bar. The chain's hot chocolate comes topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. For some added fun, you can customize your cozy beverage with festive toppings, including holiday cheer sprinkles, chocolate morsels, and a peppermint candy stick.

Also joining the new beverage options is the Sparkling Plum Mimosa, which is a sparkling wine featuring sweet winter fruit flavors. For some extra pizzazz, the drink includes a sprinkle of edible gold glitter. Customers can order this limited-time beverage by the glass or pitcher.

If you'd prefer something nonalcoholic but no less celebratory, Cracker Barrel's Sugar Plum Tea (200 calories) is back. Described by the chain as a "magical holiday drink," this beverage combines freshly brewed iced tea with a "touch of sweet winter fruits." Customers can enjoy bottomless refills of this seasonal sip.

Since the holiday season would be incomplete without turkey, Cracker Barrel just brought back its Country Fried Turkey (1,020 calories), which consists of hand-breaded and fried turkey filets topped with a creamy, herbed pan gravy. This crispy dish is served with a choice of two Country Sides, cranberry relish, and a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Another returning dish is the Broccoli Cheese Casserole (250 calories), which is made with a combination of broccoli, cheese sauce, rice, and a crushed buttery cracker crumble topping.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To conclude your holiday meal, Cracker Barrel is offering a selection of Homestyle Holiday Pies. Choices include Pumpkin (450 calories), Cinnamon Roll (530 calories), Apple Streusel (720 calories), Pecan (760 calories), and Chocolate Pecan (760 calories). The chain is offering these as whole pies and individual slices. Pumpkin will be available until Dec. 1, while the others are available until Dec. 24, according to a Cracker Barrel representative.

Planning to host at home? Cracker Barrel makes things easier by bringing back its Heat 'N Serve meals for Thanksgiving and the December holidays. The Thanksgiving options include the Family Dinner (8,270 calories, serves 4-6) and the Feast (24,990 calories, serves 8-10 people). You can pick up either option between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1.

Then, there are the holiday Heat 'N Serve meals, which include Cracker Barrel's new Holiday French Toast Bake (2,890 calories, serves 4-6), as well as the Ham Feast (23,160 calories, serves 8-10), Prime Rib Family Dinner (10,200 calories, serves 4-6), and Ham Family Dinner (11,800 calories, serves 4-6).

These options are available for pickup from Dec. 21 through Dec. 28. As an incentive to pre-order and schedule an early pickup, Cracker Barrel is giving out free Digital Bonus Cards.

Nutrition information has been included where available.