I Tried Cracker Barrel's New Fall Menu & One Entrée Was Incredible

The leaves of change have already blown through Cracker Barrel, and to pumpkin lovers' dismay, the chain has proclaimed that the main fall flavor of 2024 is none other than apple. The chain's press release announcing the new autumn menu delivered a statistic from Datassential, which states that 87% of consumers either like or love apples. So, that means the fall fruit is a certified crowd pleaser, and the best part for Cracker Barrel is that it is conveniently already equipped with plenty of fried apples, a side that it serves year-round.

Cracker Barrel Vice President of Marketing Communications Julia Perry further explained this season's distinct recipe choices. "As autumn approaches, guests are seeking flavors beyond the standard pumpkin spice and we know they're ready for warm comfort food to accompany cooler temperatures outside," she shares. "Cracker Barrel's fall menu is equipped to meet both of those needs."

Not only is fall one of the coziest times to visit the restaurant and old country store, but this year, it's also one of the best times to get your hands on new dishes. Cracker Barrel is serving eight new items right now, from sweet breakfast treats and apple drinks to daily dinner specials, and I recently paid a visit to the chain to try some of these new selections. Let's find out which menu items you're most likely to fall for this season.

Granny Smith Apple Mimosa

After close to a 50-year-long dry spell, Cracker Barrel added alcohol to its menu of country favorites back in 2020. It started out as simple selections of beer, wine, and hard cider. But now, mimosas are a major draw, and a new flavor of the sparkling wine and flavored juice mashup seems to be launched each season. Following along with the apple theme, this autumn's installment is an apple mimosa, complete with Granny Smith apple puree. I added this boozy taste of fall to my order for $6.19.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: If a witch brewed up a potion, I believe it would have an identical look to what was served to me in a small glass. This mimosa is an ominous shade of bubbly green, similar to a duller Mountain Dew.

The taste: Not quite the apple of my eye, but not as gnarly as I assumed it to be upon first whiff. The stiff aroma is that of a melted-down green apple Jolly Rancher. The taste, however, is much less pungent and pucker-inducing. It's actually somewhat refreshing, with a pronounced sparkling Prosecco-like taste and subtle hints of that sour Granny Smith flavor. As I approached the end of the glass, though, it did become rather syrupy, so make sure to give it a stir if you order one. I, for one, likely wouldn't order it a second time since I prefer a classic OJ mimosa over this concoction and I also don't believe it's worth the steep price.

Southern Apple Cobbler

Nothing says fall quite like a generous helping of apple pie. Cracker Barrel has served up multiple versions of this American dessert, but right now it's flaunting a brand new creation it's calling a cobbler. The confection comes with the chain's warm cinnamon apples covered in a flakey, buttery crust and a drizzle of caramel. My waitress (whom I happened to know) also topped my dessert with vanilla ice cream for no extra charge, so the dish still came out to $6.19.

The look: It was difficult to make out much underneath the dominating scoop of vanilla. However, I could see the pale piece of crust sparkling with sugar granules. Then, at the bottom, just cinnamon-speckled baked apples filled the rest of the small cup.

The taste: First things first, I wouldn't necessarily file this in the cobbler category. A cobbler traditionally consists of fruit covered in batter or even biscuit dough. Here though, this soft and indulgent topping is traded for a sad square of cardboard-like crust which owes all of its flavor to the sugar on top. The apples themselves are well-spiced, succulent, and yummy, albeit the exact same as Cracker Barrel's standard fried apple side dish–which only costs $3.09, mind you. That means, without the unexpected ice cream–which really carried the entire dessert–customers are paying an extra $3 just for a small section of dissatisfying crust. While it's a slightly better use of $6 than the mimosa, I would still classify it as a fall menu fumble.

Granny Smith Apple Tea

In August, Cracker Barrel spilled the tea that its new autumn mimosa would also be accompanied by a Granny Smith Apple Tea–for those seeking a non-alcoholic morning, afternoon, or heck, an even evening pick-me-up. The drink starts with a base of the restaurant's signature iced tea and then mixes in the same Granny Smith apple puree that's found in the mimosa. You can expect to pay $3.49 for this limited-time refreshment, a price that is just 20 cents more than an unflavored glass.

The look: Significantly more unassuming than the slime-green mimosa. It looks just like any other cup of ice tea, albeit a tad murkier.

The taste: A Sour Patch Kids effect of sour then sweet. The first note that hit my palette was the tartness of the Granny Apple puree. However, this quickly dissolves into the mild sweetness of the iced tea, making for a much more agreeable and better-balanced beverage compared to the earlier mimosa. I would best compare it to a 50-50 blend of cider and iced tea. It's fresh and light enough to be a good match for most meals. But it's nothing to write home about.

Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie

Finally, we take an apple break with the new Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie. This unique dinner-for-breakfast kind of dish starts with a jumble of pot roast, carrots, peas, onion, celery, and mashed potatoes all swimming in a homestyle gravy. Then, the entire thing is covered with what Cracker Barrel calls a "hashbrown casserole crust" plus melted cheese, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and green onion. The meal comes with your choice of biscuits or corn muffins and clocks in at $15.39.

The look: At first, all I could see was a massive saucer of what appeared to be burnt hashbrowns smashed flat as a pancake and hanging over the edges of the cast iron skillet. The toppings were also in place and admittedly helped to make it look somewhat appetizing. Once I broke through this top shell, I finally saw the brown and soupy blend of meat and veggies that was hiding underneath.

The taste: Like the apple cobbler saga, this seems to be another case of mistaken identity or false advertising. The substance in the skillet seems to be less of a shepherd's pie–which typically consists of minced meat with a mashed potato top layer–and more of a beef stew or pot roast. But, this small hiccup aside, the meal is rather inviting. The tender meat chunks and veggies carry notes of umami after soaking in the gravy and paired with the crispy crunch of the hashbrowns, a wonderful blend of textures accompanies every bite. Not to mention, the sour cream and tomatoes at the crest provide a zip of freshness. It's not a light breakfast by any means, but it's definitely worth a try.

Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake

This specific autumn-inspired breakfast has some big plates to fill. Its predecessor, the Fresh Berry French Toast Bake was a sweet and a succulent superstar on the summer menu. So I expected nothing less from this apple-blasted newcomer. It consists of the same foundation as before, a marriage of thick-cut country bread soaked in vanilla custard and topped with cheesecake filling, all baked until golden brown. A generous helping of fried apples is then scooped on top with brown sugar streusel. For a price of $10.99, it also comes with a side cup of warm butter pecan syrup and a choice of breakfast meat—I personally went for the smoked sausage patties.

The look: Similar to the case of the berry bake, the presentation could use some work. On the patterned plate, it simply looks like a messy slop of apples and brown sugar clumps on top of an unidentifiable cake-like square.

The taste: Despite the disorder, I was still excited to dig in and I can't say I was disappointed in the slightest. Each bite was just as good as that first bite of a crisp apple. Juicy and cinnamon-coated, the fruit obviously demands the attention of your taste buds. Then the vanilla bread provides a soft and gooey density that levels out each bite. The cream cheese filling and streusel bombs are really just bonuses in my mind that pop up intermittently and spark an entirely new sugary experience. You additionally don't even need the syrup to complete the dish, but just a drizzle adds a welcome extra layer of sticky sweetness. Hey, Cracker Barrel, keep the French toast bakes coming.

Sunday Pot Roast

Daily specials are also on the menu right now at Cracker Barrel, and since I visited the restaurant on a Sunday, I got to try the Pot Roast–other new fall dishes include the Chicken n' Rice on, served on Mondays, and the Southern BBQ Ribs, served on Saturdays. The Pot Roast was labeled as a new addition but my mom, who joined me, noted she had had pot roast at the restaurant before. So, perhaps it's just a new and improved recipe at play? The one featured one the menu now includes slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onion, celery, and homestyle gravy–sound familiar? Mashed potatoes are the suggested side along with a choice of one more. I chose broccoli and the entire dinner came out to $14.89.

The look: A traditional-looking pot roast filled with browned meat and cooked veggies meets a clump of mashed potatoes in a shallow blue bowl.

The taste: A classic stick-to-your-ribs kind of meal. It's everything tasty about the breakfast Shepherd's Pie–minus the peas and with different meat–yet elevated. The meat itself is unbelievably tender, almost melt-in-your-mouth. Also cooked to perfection, the accompanying vegetables add their own unique flavor to the mix while also absorbing every bit of juice from the gravy. You can't go wrong with the buttery and smooth mashed potatoes, and a bite of everything together is savory bliss. This meal is the definition of homestyle cookin' and hearty comfort food–everything Cracker Barrel stands for. It sounds like Sundays are about to be even more popular at the chain.