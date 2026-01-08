Cracker Barrel Kicks-Off 2026 with New Winter Menu

New items and beloved fan-favorites are hitting the menu this month.

Cracker Barrel just announced a new winter menu that will bring comfort during the cold winter months of 2026. The menu includes not only new items for diners to enjoy, but the return of beloved fan-favorite dishes due to intense customer demand. And that’s not all: Dining at Cracker Barrel is about to become a lot more affordable thanks to the new Meals For Two deal, an all-included way to share returning favorites and hearty comfort classics. Available all day, Monday through Friday, Meals for Two includes a choice of a shareable starter or dessert and two hearty entrées all for just $19.99. So what’s hitting the menu this month? Here’s what Cracker Barrel fans should look out for.

Hamburger Steak Is Back

One of Cracker Barrel’s most popular meals since launching at Cracker Barrel in 1969, Hamburger Steak is back on the menu this winter. This dish consists of seasoned beef topped with savory buttery garlic sauce and served with two or three classic sides. Order it smothered with sautéed onions and rich brown gravy for the classic southern style of this famed dish.

Eggs in The Basket Is Back

The fan-favorite Eggs in The Basket is also back on the menu again. This nostalgic breakfast favorite features two slices of golden-grilled sourdough bread with an egg in the center, served with bacon or sausage and one classic side. “Winter calls for comfort and connection, and nothing delivers that better than the classics,” said Thomas Yun, Cracker Barrel VP of Menu Strategy and Innovation. “Bringing back Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket was an easy choice.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Breakfast Burger

The Breakfast Burger was introduced during the holiday and quickly became a big hit with Cracker Barrel fans. So what’s in this burger? “Featuring a juicy all-beef burger patty, stacked with crispy bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, two slices of melted American cheese and Cracker Barrel’s signature Hashbrown Casserole, all on a toasted bun,” the chain says.

Southern BBQ Ribs

Available while supplies last, Cracker Barrel is now offering Southern BBQ Ribs on the winter menu. These slow-cooked ribs are topped with tangy & sweet brown sugar BBQ sauce and served with your choice of two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Grandma’s Sampler

Cracker Barrel’s breakfast combos are always great, and the new Grandma’s Sampler is no exception: Each platter contains a choice of two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast, plus two eggs, bacon, sausage, sugar cured/country ham, and one classic side. This breakfast comes with butter and “pure natural syrup”.

Steak & Eggs

Cracker Barrel now has the hearty, filling Steak & Eggs on the winter menu. This meal consists of a grilled New York strip steak with buttery garlic sauce, two eggs, choice of classic side and warm buttermilk biscuits.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole Is Back

Cracker Barrel diners will be thrilled with the return of the Broccoli Cheese Casserole. This hearty comfort food is a take on a classic casserole, and features broccoli and rice in a rich cheese sauce, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles. The chain is also debuting a new Spicy Maple sauce. “This isn’t just another trend; it’s a flavor innovation rooted in tradition,” Yun said. “We’ve taken a beloved ingredient and given it a bold, spicy twist that’s as distinctive as it is delicious.”