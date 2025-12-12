These seven Cracker Barrel meat dishes are the hearty favorites diners order on repeat.

Cracker Barrel has amassed a cult following for many reasons, ranging from its kitschy country store filled with tons of fun merchandise to its large platters of food served in a country-style setting. While fried chicken, pancakes, eggs, and hashbrown casserole are delicious enough for seconds, several meat dishes are ordered repeatedly. Here are 7 Cracker Barrel meats fans say are the best on the menu.

Country Fried Steak with Green Beans

The Country Fried Steak, “Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy,” is one of the most popular items. ” I also love a good country fried steak,” one Redditor exclaimed out it.

Slow Braised Pot Roast

You also can’t go wrong with the Slow-Braised Pot Roast, “Rib roast simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, celery in a rich gravy,” reads the menu. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular diner suggested. “I agree,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New York Strip Steak

While Cracker Barrel isn’t a steakhouse, the New York Strip Steak is worth ordering. “Tender, juicy 10 oz New York strip steak with buttery garlic sauce. Served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” reads the menu.

The Best Classic Meatloaf

If you see “The Best Classic Meatloaf” on the menu, order it. “Second only to mom’s. Made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu states.

Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops

Another new menu item that customers are loving? The Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops. “Seasoned right, golden-fried, and smothered in country gravy. Served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu reads. They are available only on Tuesday.

Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie

The Hashbrown Casserole is delicious, meat-free, but what happens when you add pot roast to it? The Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie, “Pot roast and gravy with carrots, peas, onions, celery, and mashed potatoes. Topped with a hashbrown casserole crust and sour cream,” is another menu favorite.

Steak & Eggs

If you are craving red meat in the morning, don’t hesitate to order the Steak & Eggs. It consists of a 10 oz New York strip steak “grilled to order your way with buttery garlic sauce and two eggs,” reads the menu.