Cracker Barrel Just Announced an Exciting New Spring Menu

Spring is just two weeks away. To welcome the upcoming season, Cracker Barrel has unveiled a new lineup of seasonal menu offerings and new heat-and-serve meals just in time for Easter.

For those seeking something sweet, the country-themed restaurant chain just rolled out its new Fresh Berry French Toast Bake. This menu item features the chain's usual French toast with the addition of fresh strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. It's also served with strawberry syrup and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Another new French toast option is the Fresh Blueberry French Toast Bake Take Home Meal. Through this offering, customers who order any entrée can add the new Blueberry French Toast Bake to their order for $5. This menu item features thick-cut bread soaked in vanilla custard with cheesecake filling, blueberries, and strawberry syrup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers can also score three limited-time seasonal menu items, which include the Golden Carolina BBQ Chicken Tenders and two cherry-flavored beverages.

Now available nationwide, the new Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders consist of fried chicken tenders tossed in a sweet and tangy golden BBQ sauce. These are served with a choice of two sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. This offering will be available until the end of the summer while supplies last.

Moving into beverages, Cracker Barrel describes its new Sweet Cherry Spritzer as "the perfect spring-inspired wine cocktail." This drink pairs cherry and Roscato Moscato wine with a "splash" of Sprite. Customers can only score this new boozy beverage at participating locations.

If you're looking for a non-alcoholic drink, Cracker Barrel just released its Country Cherry Lemonade, which combines Cracker Barrel's lemonade with sweet cherry. Customers can enjoy this beverage by ordering bottomless refills in-restaurant or opting for the 1/2-gallon to-go option. Both cherry-flavored beverages will be available until May 6 while supplies last.

In preparation for Easter, Cracker Barrel is offering both new and returning Heat 'N Serve meal options, which can serve up to 10 people depending on the meal bundle. Customers can pre-order these now for pickup or delivery between March 28 and March 31.

Brand-new to the chain is the Heat n' Serve French Toast Bake, which starts at $19.99 and serves up to six people. This sweet menu item is made with thick-cut country bread soaked in vanilla custard and topped with cheesecake filling. It's then dusted with powdered sugar and finished off with holiday sprinkles for a festive touch.

For customers looking to enjoy a variety of dishes, there's the new Hot n' Ready Easter Ham and Turkey Family Dinner. This meal is complete with thick-cut, sugar-cured ham, turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes with roasted gravy, country-style green beans, mac and cheese, dinner rolls, and an apple streusel pie. This starts at $99.99 and serves four to six people.

Additionally, Cracker Barrel's Easter Heat n' Serve Ham Family Dinner Feast and Prime Rib Family Dinner are making their return to the restaurant chain. Both meal options start at $109.99.

Cracker Barrel's Heat n' Serve meals come chilled and are ready in three hours or less, according to the chain.

"This Easter, let Cracker Barrel do the homestyle cooking," Thomas Yun, Cracker Barrel's vice president of culinary, said in a press release. "With our convenient Heat n' Serve meals, you can enjoy the same delicious, quality meal experience you expect from Cracker Barrel, but around your table with friends and family."