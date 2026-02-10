Shoppers say these cream cheese brands taste richest and spread the smoothest.

Whether you buy cream cheese to slather on a bagel or use it in your grandmother’s famous cheesecake recipe, there are lots of options. Philadelphia is considered the “gold standard” of cream cheese, but there are other brands that make creamy, delicious, easy-to-spread cheese. What should you consider buying on your next shopping trip? Here are 7 cream cheese brands shoppers say taste richest and most spreadable.

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese is the “gold standard of cream cheese,” a Redditor states. “Philadelphia is the best. I’ve tried several other brands, including store brands and Costco brand, and none get as smooth as Philadelphia. It’s one ingredient that I absolutely will not use another brand for substitution,” one person attests. “Philadelphia is worth its price – the taste doesn’t compare to any other brand,” another agrees.

Nancy’s Organic Cream Cheese

If you want an organic cream cheese, Nancy’s is a great option. “Mom’s Organic Market sells Nancy’s prebiotic cream cheese and I love that it makes me feel like cream cheese is a healthy choice and the flavor is plain but has the slightest tartness to it. It’s basic, but a fun way to switch things up,” a Redditor says. “I second Nancy’s- it has a tang to it,” another says.

Temp Tee

Lots of shoppers swear by Temp Tee. “For a grocery store brand, Temptee whipped. It’s easier to find up north, but they at least usually have it in the grocery stores in DC this time of year because of Passover,” a Redditor says. “This is the right answer! I grew up in New York and only ever want temptee. Wegmans usually has it!” another added. “Good call on wegmans. Temptee is truly the best!” a third said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aldi Happy Farms Cream Cheese

The Aldi brand, Happy Farms Cream Cheese, is “good for the price. I buy that over Philadelphia because of the price,” writes a Redditor.

Organic Valley Cream Cheese

Organic Valley Cream Cheese is a great, healthy, and organic cream cheese. “This is the best cream cheese for those looking to eat healthier. No added gums or other ingredients. Just great tasting, clean food,” a Walmart shopper says. “Really good and very creamy! I use this on toast and it’s delicious. Cleaner ingredients than other cream cheese,” adds another.

Tillamook Cream Cheese

Tillamook Cream Cheese is another favorite. “This is the best natural cream cheese, I have ever had! I love this product! It has a great taste and it’s different from the other brands. Just a rich, creamy taste. Everything Tillamook makes is outstanding. Cream Cheese is a newer product from them, and just like their cheese and I’ve cream, it is head and shoulders above the competition. Perfect consistency, easy (but not too easy) to spread, delicious and creamy,” a shopper says.

Violife Just Like Cream Cheese

If you don’t do dairy, Violife tastes just like the real thing but is plant-based. “​​This violife cream cheese is absolutely delicious, I didn’t set myself up with any expectations before trying this and I was pleasantly surprised at the taste, it tastes just like cream cheese, I added some to a bagel and put blueberry jelly on top and it was just absolutely delicious even without the jelly!!!” a shopper says. “This is the best non dairy cream cheese…hands down. I’ve tried them all. This is closest to the real texture and I can use it in cherry cheesecake and it tastes just like the real deal,” another says.