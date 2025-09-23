7 Bacon Brands Shoppers Say Cook Up the Crispiest Strips

Good bacon is such a treat and is one of the most versatile of all meats. Quality bacon with the perfect amount of fat and not too much water will give you that beautiful crispy consistency without it shrinking down into nothing (so sad when that happens!). While many brands charge a crazy amount for bacon that is subpar, many others can be relied upon to sell something that makes breakfast special. Here are seven bacon brands shoppers say are consistently crispy, savory, and downright delicious.

Wright Brand Hickory Real Wood Smoked Thick Cut Sliced Bacon

Wright Brand Hickory Real Wood Smoked Thick Cut Sliced Bacon crisps up beautifully, shoppers say. “Very good bacon! I usually buy Wright applewood smoked bacon, but I tried the hickory smoked this time. It’s nice and thick and crisps up nicely. I highly recommend it,” one Walmart shopper said.

Greenfield Natural Meat Co.

Greenfield Natural Meat Co.‘s Applewood Smoked Bacon is a treat, shoppers say. “Greenfield Natural Meat Co. bacon is golden. The quality speaks for itself,” one Redditor shared. “It’s delicious and full of flavor. It fries up crisp and crunchy. I enjoyed it on my salad as a great addition and I enjoyed just crunching away on it with my garden tomatoes,” another wrote in the reviews.

Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon

The Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon crisps up like a dream, shoppers say. “It’s also great for huge groups. I first bought it for a 3 year olds pancake birthday party. I dumped all 50 pieces onto a sheet pan and it still got crispy,” one Costco member said.

Applegate Naturals No Sugar Uncured Bacon

Applegate Naturals No Sugar Uncured Bacon is another one that crisps up perfectly every time. “I used this in 3 different ways…. Fried up in a pan, baked, and also I candied it with brown sugar in the oven. All 3 ways worked out amazingly! It was easy to get it to my desired crispness and the taste…. Well the ease was so great that it is now our new go-to for bacon!” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Farmer John Classic Premium Bacon

Farmer John Classic Premium Bacon can always be relied on to cook beautifully. “Tasty, crispy, and great quality for the price,” one fan said. “I really enjoyed this bacon! The packaging is easy to open and reseal, and the slices cook up evenly and crispy. It has a nice balance of fat and meat, and the flavor is rich without being overly salty. Great for breakfast or adding to sandwiches!”

Benton’s

Benton’s Hickory Smoked Country Bacon is amazing, customers say. “This is hands-down the BEST bacon I’ve ever had in my life!” one shopper raved. “Rich, smoky, and full of old-fashioned flavor. It doesn’t need refrigeration until opened, making it perfect for camping and off-grid adventures. It crisps up beautifully and turns any breakfast into something unforgettable.”

Pederson’s

Pederson’s No Sugar Added Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon is a must-have, shoppers say. “I love this bacon!! It gets super crispy and is always tasty,” one customer commented.