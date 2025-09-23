 Skip to content

7 Bacon Brands Shoppers Say Cook Up the Crispiest Strips

Crispy, savory, and flavorful—these 7 bacon brands are shopper-approved favorites.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on September 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Good bacon is such a treat and is one of the most versatile of all meats. Quality bacon with the perfect amount of fat and not too much water will give you that beautiful crispy consistency without it shrinking down into nothing (so sad when that happens!). While many brands charge a crazy amount for bacon that is subpar, many others can be relied upon to sell something that makes breakfast special. Here are seven bacon brands shoppers say are consistently crispy, savory, and downright delicious.

Wright Brand Hickory Real Wood Smoked Thick Cut Sliced Bacon

Wright Brand

Wright Brand Hickory Real Wood Smoked Thick Cut Sliced Bacon crisps up beautifully, shoppers say. “Very good bacon! I usually buy Wright applewood smoked bacon, but I tried the hickory smoked this time. It’s nice and thick and crisps up nicely. I highly recommend it,” one Walmart shopper said.

Greenfield Natural Meat Co.

Instacart

Greenfield Natural Meat Co.‘s Applewood Smoked Bacon is a treat, shoppers say. “Greenfield Natural Meat Co. bacon is golden. The quality speaks for itself,” one Redditor shared. “It’s delicious and full of flavor. It fries up crisp and crunchy. I enjoyed it on my salad as a great addition and I enjoyed just crunching away on it with my garden tomatoes,” another wrote in the reviews.

7 Best Bacon Brands Made With Just Natural Ingredients, Not Junk

Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon

Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon, Hickory Wood Smoked
Costco

The Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon crisps up like a dream, shoppers say. “It’s also great for huge groups. I first bought it for a 3 year olds pancake birthday party. I dumped all 50 pieces onto a sheet pan and it still got crispy,” one Costco member said.

Applegate Naturals No Sugar Uncured Bacon

Target

Applegate Naturals No Sugar Uncured Bacon is another one that crisps up perfectly every time.  “I used this in 3 different ways…. Fried up in a pan, baked, and also I candied it with brown sugar in the oven. All 3 ways worked out amazingly! It was easy to get it to my desired crispness and the taste…. Well the ease was so great that it is now our new go-to for bacon!” one shopper said.

Farmer John Classic Premium Bacon

Farme John

Farmer John Classic Premium Bacon can always be relied on to cook beautifully. “Tasty, crispy, and great quality for the price,” one fan said. “I really enjoyed this bacon! The packaging is easy to open and reseal, and the slices cook up evenly and crispy. It has a nice balance of fat and meat, and the flavor is rich without being overly salty. Great for breakfast or adding to sandwiches!”

7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Bacon

Benton’s

Benton’s Country Ham

Benton’s Hickory Smoked Country Bacon is amazing, customers say. “This is hands-down the BEST bacon I’ve ever had in my life!” one shopper raved. “Rich, smoky, and full of old-fashioned flavor. It doesn’t need refrigeration until opened, making it perfect for camping and off-grid adventures. It crisps up beautifully and turns any breakfast into something unforgettable.”

Pederson’s

package of Pederson's Uncured Smoked Bacon
Pederson’s

Pederson’s No Sugar Added Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon is a must-have, shoppers say. “I love this bacon!! It gets super crispy and is always tasty,” one customer commented.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • 7 Bacon Brands Shoppers Say Cook Up the Crispiest Strips

    7 Bacon Brands Shoppers Say are the Crispiest

  • How To Choose the Best Steak at the Grocery Store, According to Experts

    How To Choose the Best Steak

  • Costco Candy

    7 Best Costco Candy Finds This September

  • Costco Bakery

    11 Costco Bakery Items Shoppers Call the Best

  • New at Costco

    11 Best New Costco Grocery Items

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family