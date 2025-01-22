Crumbl's New Jonas Brothers Cookie Has Fans Rushing to Try It

It's a match made in sweet, bubblegum-pop paradise—cookie company Crumbl is teaming up with the Jonas Brothers to launch a limited edition treat that will delight fans of both. Available until January 25, Rob's Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers is a salt-sweet cookie covered in caramel frosting, caramel drizzle, and popcorn. Joe shared the news on his Instagram account, saying "Yo! We made a cookie!"

"We really popped off with this cookie 🍿👌 Rob's Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers has dropped at Crumbl this week 🤩," the company captioned the post. As part of the promotion, Crumbl shared a video of Joe, Kevin, and Nick getting to work in the Crumbl kitchens, helping to bake their special cookies. The brothers all take turns showing off their baking and decorating finesse, inviting viewers to judge them on their skills. "I would like, if it's okay, I would like you people to judge us," Joe said in the video. "If the singing career crumbles, Crumbl is always hiring 😅🍪," one fan commented.

"Pairing our iconic cookies with Rob's Backstage Popcorn and The Jonas Brothers is a match made in music heaven," says Crumbl cofounder Sawyer Hemsley, via People. "The brother's go-to snack is something that needs to be shared with our customers and we can't think of a better way to kick off 2025."

Jonas Brothers fans are elated by the news and can't wait to try the new popcorn cookie. "Can't wait to get our hands on it this week 😏," the Jonas Brothers commented on Instagram. "Ate this cookie and literally passed out from how good it was ❤️," a fan commented on the video of the pop trio baking. "Are we in the year 3000? I'm shook," another fan commented. Many commenters claim to be "OG" fans of the group and excited to support them. "I think this is your craziest cookie ever! And I can't wait to try it! 😋" one said.

If you want to try the buttery cookie topped with sweet caramel cream cheese frosting, crunchy caramel popcorn pieces, and a light drizzle of melted caramel (served warm!) you can order online here.

Crumbl also announced a giveaway for five lucky fans to win a signed Jonas Brothers album, Jonas Brothers merch, a Rob's Popcorn merch bundle, and a Crumbl gift card and merch bundle. "You can enter the giveaway until Thursday, Jan 23, at 11:59 p.m. MT. @crumbl will announce and DM the winners on Friday, Jan 24. Don't wait until the Year 3000 to enter 😉 Good luck! 🎶" the company says.