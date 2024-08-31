11 Best Crumbl Cookie Flavors, According to Customers

Crumbl Cookies is about to celebrate its seventh anniversary, but given its massive footprint across the United States, you would think the brand has been around much longer. As one of the "fastest-growing dessert companies," the chain currently operates over 850 locations worldwide, according to Crumbl's website.

Why is Crumbl so popular? Its viral growth is largely due to its limited menu of seven cookies that change weekly and that customers just can't wait to discover. Six new cookie flavors are released each week, with one additional flavor—currently the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk—as the permanent seventh cookie. Six new flavors weekly that seldom or never repeat is a tall order, but the company does just that and has created a mile-long list of cookie varieties over the years. More recently, Crumbl has expanded to non-cookie desserts as well.

The most popular cookie flavors occasionally make the rounds again. Some favorites pop up seasonally for holidays like St. Patrick's Day, Halloween, or Shark Week. Others will re-emerge but with a slight twist on their last iteration. But which flavors have made the greatest impact among fans? Here are some of the most beloved Crumbl cookies of all time.

Kentucky Butter Cake

A Crumbl Cookie flavor that has been mentioned repeatedly on forums as a top choice is Kentucky Butter Cake. It's a yellow butter cake cookie dripping in a melt-in-your-mouth buttery glaze, according to the company. One Redditor shared that Kentucky Butter Cake is "hands down" their favorite Crumbl Cookies order, and they are in good company. As it turns out, Kentucky Butter Cake is also Crumbl's CEO and co-founder Jason McGowan's favorite flavor.

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar was first introduced in 2021, and since then, it has catapulted to the top spot for many Crumbl customers. Its composition is simple: a chilled lemon sugar base with a rich lemon bar topping and a dusting of powdered sugar. One customer notes on Reddit that the "Lemon Bar tastes EXACTLY like lemon meringue pie." Another shared on Reddit that the Lemon Bar Cookie is, in their opinion, "godtier. It was so good when I got it before." Lemon has appeared in different versions on Crumbl's menu, but it's the Lemon Bar specifically that gets the biggest hype from fans.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

OREO Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake cookies are not a new phenomenon at Crumbl. They mark the cookie company's anniversary each year, but different versions have popped up on the menu throughout the year, too, including OREO. This popular Birthday Cake variation includes a warm OREO cookie rolled in OREO crumbs and topped with birthday cake frosting, OREO cake balls, and rainbow sprinkles. Basically, if you're a fan of all things OREO, this cookie is right up your alley. Multiple Oreo flavors, including the OREO Mallow Sandwich, are memorable for Crumbl customers. Still, as one Crumbl fan states on Reddit, they'll gladly take "OREO ANYTHING" as their number one cookie flavor. Another Redditor lists OREO Birthday Cake as their favorite Crumbl flavor because "it's my favorite Oreo flavor turned into a Crumbl cookie…so good!"

Key Lime Pie

Crumbl has a penchant for toeing the line between cookie and pie, and this Key Lime Pie-flavored treat is a great example. This go-to cookie includes a graham cracker crust, zesty lime filling, a dollop of whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a fresh lime on top. One Crumbl customer shared on Reddit that the week Key Lime Pie was on the menu was the "Only time I've gotten a four-pack of the same cookie." The company has introduced spin-offs inspired by Key Lime Pie, including the Coconut Lime Cookie. Crumbl even took things a step further in April 2024 with the debut of an actual Key Lime Pie.

Graham Cracker feat. Teddy Grahams

Several Crumbl flavors take inspiration from other sweet treats, like Teddy Grahams. The Graham Cracker featuring Teddy Grahams doubles down on the graham cracker flavor in this popular cookie. It's made with a graham cracker cookie decorated with honey butter frosting, a light drizzle of honey, and Teddy Graham Crackers. If Teddy Grahams were something you loved to snack on as a kid, then this cookie will bring you straight down memory lane. This flavor left a lasting impression on customers, with one sharing on Reddit not too long after it appeared on the menu, "The Teddy Graham and honey [flavor] a few weeks ago was fire."

Cornbread

When you think of what could be the ultimate Crumbl Cookies flavor, Cornbread might not be the first guess that comes to mind. This unique cookie is a classic cornbread smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a decorative drizzle of honey. A superfan of the Cornbread cookie shared on Reddit, "I am a cornbread diehard. I also feel like cornbread fans are somehow extra obsessed with cornbread (but maybe I'm projecting). I would even join a cornbread subgroup to rave about cornbread…all this to say cornbread is the best." Several others chimed in and agreed, with another Redditor confessing, "I thought Crumbl was overrated until I tried cornbread." The popularity has left other customers curious, with a Redditor sharing, "I've heard so many good things about this cornbread cookie, and I want it so bad."

Raspberry Cheesecake

Several cheesecake-inspired flavors have appeared on Crumbl's menu over the years, like Lemon, Strawberry, and Chocolate. But the Raspberry Cheesecake cookie seemed to strike the fancy of customers extra hard. Its description alone is drool-worthy, as it's made with a thick, triple-layer jamboree including a buttery graham cracker cookie, smooth vanilla cheesecake frosting, and a dollop of fresh, house-made raspberry jam. It certainly made a lasting impression on one customer commenting on the chain's Instagram post featuring the cookie, "BRING THIS BACK!! 1 OF THE TOP 5 EASILY!!!!" Numerous fans left comments begging for the Raspberry Cheesecake's return, with another saying, "Can you please bring this one back? This is my favorite one so far."

Pumpkin Roll

When the temperatures drop and the leaves change, everyone craves their favorite fall-inspired treats. Whether it's a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Cinnamon Rolls, fall flavors are big business for food brands. Crumbl combined those two flavors into one cookie: Pumpkin Roll. It was a smash hit with fans, with one leaving a comment on Instagram hoping for its eventual return, saying Pumpkin Roll was the "Best one I have ever had!" While Crumbl has plenty of other fall-inspired flavors it can lean into seasonally, many customers would gladly take a second round of Pumpkin Roll. As one comment said on Instagram, "It's my favorite pumpkin cookie I've ever had. PLEASE, PLEASE do this flavor one more time before the end of the year!!"

Pink Sugar

There is a reason Pink Sugar was once a consistent flavor you could buy at Crumbl every week. Pink Sugar is an OG Crumbl cookie flavor, consisting of just a simple sugar cookie with pink frosting. It recently returned to the chain's weekly rotating menu, and fans rejoiced. One fan made their preference for Pink Sugar known by commenting on the Instagram announcement, "Pink Sugar should be weekly. Get rid of chocolate chip!" Another fan shared, "This cookie is the one that got me hooked on Crumbl." There may be controversy over Pink Sugar's appearance in this roundup due to a formula change to its almond extract frosting. But as one Redditor says, "I absolutely love Pink Sugar. People need to chill with their hate for it and let us enjoy it."

Mom's Recipe

The selling point for many Crumbl Cookies flavors is the frosting, but Mom's Recipe keeps things simple with "warm oatmeal, semi-sweet chips, toffee, peanut butter chips, and a sprinkle of sea salt." The aptly-named flavor is known to make appearances on the menu around Mother's Day. It's a family recipe from Crumbl's co-founders, adding that extra bit of intangible sweetness that customers love. What is tangible is the amount of fandom Mom's Recipe has, with many wishing for its eventual return to the menu. One comment on Instagram asks, "When is this cookie coming back!!!? It's the only one I'm looking forward to." A Redditor who is also fond of the flavor shares, "I'm always surprised by how much I like Mom's Recipe. Warms up really well in the microwave, too."

Banana Bread

Crumbl took everything great about banana bread and put it into a cookie. If this fruit-centric baked good is your thing, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for when Banana Bread makes the rounds again and appears on Crumbl's weekly menu. One fan thinks that day can't come soon enough, sharing on Reddit, "I think about it at least three times a week. It's just perfect, and I miss her." Other banana-inspired variations that have made an appearance on Crumbl's menu include Banana Cream Pie.