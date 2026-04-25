5 Daily Exercises That Firm Waist Thickening Faster Than Weight Training After 55

Tame those pesky love handles by adding these daily moves to your routine.

Ah, the dreaded waistline overhang. You know what we’re referring to—that bit of fat that spills over your jeans and has been dubbed “love handles.” If you’re looking to shrink that pesky waistline thickening without going the traditional weight training route, we have you covered. We chatted with Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss. Tateossian breaks down five daily moves to add to your workouts to help tighten and firm this area of the body.

After 55, waist thickening becomes more common due to hormones and nutrition. Even if you’re an active individual, it can be challenging to manage the natural decline in muscle, reduced insulin sensitivity, and shifts in energy levels.

“Even if you ‘exercise’ on a regular basis—like walking, hiking, yoga, pilates—those specific activities don’t directly address sarcopenia,” Tateossian tells us. “In addition, in order to see superior results, we need proper protein intake, and a daily caloric intake that does not exceed total daily energy expenditure (TDEE). The key driver of keeping the waist trim is to either eat below TDEE or at TDEE.”

Below are five daily exercises to add to your rotation if you want to get your waistline back into shape.

Flutter Kicks

Lie flat on your back on a workout mat. Place your hands under your glutes—palms facing down—for lower back support. Your legs should be extended and heels hovering over the floor. Press your lower back into the ground to activate your core. Begin to kick your legs up and down in a small “fluttering” motion. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 25 to 35 reps, resting for 2 to 3 minutes between sets.

Thread the Needle Plank

Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight from head to heels. Breathe in as you reach your right arm toward the sky. Keep your left hand pressed firmly into the floor. Exhale as you reach your right arm under your left arm. Rest your right shoulder and ear on the workout mat. Gaze toward the left. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps on each side, resting for 2 to 3 minutes between sets.

Side-Lying Hip Abduction

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Start by lying on one side of your body with your legs stacked. Lift your top leg slightly back and up. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side, resting for 2 to 3 minutes between sets.

Pilates Bicycle Crunches

Lie down flat on the ground with your knees raised and bent to 90 degrees. Place your hands behind your head. Crunch up as you bring your left elbow toward your right knee and extend your left leg. Repeat on the other side, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee and extending your right leg. Continue to alternate, performing 3 to 4 sets of 25 to 35 reps with 2 to 3 minutes of rest between sets.

Hollow Body Hold