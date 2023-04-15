7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

No one wants a belly that hangs over their pants. Not only is it less-than-attractive, but it can also predict future health issues. One of the best ways to shrink hanging belly fat is to boost your daily activity levels so you can burn more calories, keep your metabolism high, and feel great. You shouldn't, however, do high-intensity exercises every day, as it could slow your recovery and lead to overtraining and injuries. Instead, you can try several fantastic exercises that are lower intensity so you can do them every single day to increase your daily movement without excessive fatigue.

Read on for seven simple daily exercises to shrink hanging belly fat and improve your body. Start small with just a few reps or minutes each day, and always avoid pushing yourself to exhaustion. Then, as you build up your stamina, you can gradually do more while still feeling fresh. Gear up to melt excess abdominal fat with the below exercises.

1 Walk

It doesn't matter if you're a novice or an Olympic-level athlete: Walk every day. Walking is hands-down one of the best things you can do for your overall health and fitness. It's great for your physical health and mental health, and it's especially amazing for keeping your waistline down.

Get some comfortable walking shoes, and go for a nice stroll daily. If you want, divide it into smaller walks throughout the day, and aim for a total time of 15 to 20 minutes.

2 Jump Rope

Jumping rope is an amazing, low-impact exercise that can boost your cardiovascular health and fitness. Not only will it help you burn calories, but it also can increase your athleticism and foot and ankle strength. Start with a few minutes of skipping rope every day—as you improve, do longer durations or harder variations.

3 Squats

Squats are the perfect lower-body exercise to target a lot of muscles and burn calories to melt unwanted belly flab. The good thing about bodyweight squats is that they're low intensity enough that you can do a few reps every day.

Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels, and keep your knees apart.

4 Crawls

Crawls work almost every single muscle in your body at once to help boost your heart rate and get your body working. If you haven't crawled before, it might seem difficult at first, but you will quickly build up the endurance and stamina to crawl for longer periods of time.

Get on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips; keep your knees an inch above the ground. Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time and alternate. Keep your hips low and your head up.

5 Hip Bridges

Hip bridges strengthen the muscles at your backside to increase your calorie burn and keep you slim. They also activate your glutes, which can help with your posture and also relieve back or knee issues.

Lie on the ground with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Drive through your heels, and squeeze your glutes to push your hips up. Repeat. Do not use your lower back you pull yourself up.

6 Dead Bugs

One of the best core exercises for all experience levels is the dead bug. It's extremely simple to do, requires zero equipment, and targets all the muscles in your midsection in a safe way.

Lie on your back with your arms and knees in the air (like a dead bug), press your lower back into the ground, and lift your glutes. Reach out with your right leg and left leg at the same time while keeping your lower back flat on the ground, keeping your hips off the ground, and exhaling all of your air. Switch sides, and repeat.

7 Reverse Lunges

You can do lunges anywhere—while watching television, taking a walk, or taking a break at work. They work your entire lower body, yet they're easy enough that you can knock out a bunch of reps periodically throughout the day.

Take a long step back—long enough so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom—and pull yourself back up with your forward leg. Start with dumbbells and advance to a barbell in either the back squat or front squat position.