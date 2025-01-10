I'm a Trainer & Recommend This Belly Fat-Melting Routine to My Clients

As a certified strength and conditioning specialist and sports nutrition coach with over a decade of experience, I've had the privilege of helping hundreds of clients transform their bodies and improve their fitness. One of the most common goals I encounter is reducing belly fat, which requires a strategic combination of science-backed training methods and lifestyle adjustments. Over the years, I've refined my approach to focus on workouts that deliver maximum results in minimal time, using principles grounded in the latest exercise science research.

This full-body circuit and core finisher is one of my go-to routines for clients looking to shed fat while building strength and endurance. What I love about this routine is its versatility—it challenges seasoned gym-goers while being easily modified for beginners. By integrating strength moves, high-intensity cardio, and core-focused exercises, this workout creates the perfect recipe for burning fat, sculpting lean muscle, and improving overall fitness. My clients have consistently seen great results with this method, and I'm confident you will, too!

In This Article:

Why This Workout Targets Belly Fat

This workout targets belly fat by combining strength training with high-intensity cardio, creating a potent fat-burning combination. Strength exercises like kettlebell swings and dumbbell push presses engage multiple muscle groups, increasing overall caloric burn while building lean muscle. Muscle development plays a crucial role in raising your resting metabolic rate, which helps your body burn more calories throughout the day.

Including a moderate sprint on the cardio machine amplifies fat loss by boosting your heart rate and enhancing cardiovascular efficiency. High-intensity intervals push your body to utilize stored glycogen for energy, promoting fat oxidation in subsequent recovery periods. Meanwhile, core-focused movements like med ball slams and dumbbell chops activate and strengthen the abdominal muscles, improving posture and core stability. These targeted exercises help reveal a leaner, more defined midsection as overall body fat decreases.

5 Strength-Training Moves To Lose Weight & Build Muscle in Your 50s

Top Tips for Maximizing Belly Fat Loss With This Routine

1. Prioritize Proper Form

Correct form is essential to activate the right muscle groups and prevent injury. Take the time to master each movement before increasing intensity or weights. For example, a proper kettlebell swing relies on a strong hip hinge rather than arm strength.

2. Incorporate Progression

Gradually increase the weight, reps, or rounds to challenge your body and continue seeing results. This progressive overload stimulates both muscle growth and fat loss.

Here's How Long Your Treadmill Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat

3. Consistency Is Key

Stick to this routine 2–3 times weekly, combined with other exercises and active recovery days. Consistent effort over time will yield the best fat loss and muscle definition results.

4. Support Your Efforts With Nutrition

Even the best workout can't outpace a poor diet. Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods that support fat loss, such as lean proteins, vegetables, and healthy fats. Pair this with a calorie deficit to maximize results.

5. Prioritize Recovery

Adequate rest and recovery allow your muscles to repair and grow. Incorporating stretches or yoga on off days can enhance flexibility and reduce soreness, keeping you on track.

5 Best Lower Ab Exercises To Shrink Your 'Belly Pooch'

Full-Body Circuit + Core Finisher

What you need: This workout combines kettlebells, dumbbells, and a cardio machine to deliver a full-body burn. You'll need a kettlebell, dumbbells, a slam ball, and access to a cardio machine (like an Assault Bike or rower). The entire session, including rest, should take about 40–50 minutes.

The Routine:

Full-Body Circuit (x3-5 Rounds)

Kettlebell Swings (10 reps) Dumbbell Push Press (10 reps) Dumbbell Forward Lunge (10 reps per leg) Kettlebell Gorilla Row (10 reps per arm) Cardio Machine Moderate Sprint (1:00)

Directions: Complete all exercises in sequence for the prescribed reps, resting only as needed between exercises. After finishing all exercises, rest for 5 minutes before moving to the core workout.

Core Workout (x3 Rounds)

Slam Ball Front Slams (No Bounce) (30 seconds) Dumbbell Low-to-High Chops (15 reps per side)

Directions: Perform each core movement back-to-back. Rest for 1 minute between rounds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to Do It:

Full-Body Circuit

1. Kettlebell Swings

Place a kettlebell on the floor. Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Your toes should point slightly outward. Hinge at your hips and grab the kettlebell with both hands. Keep your back flat, shoulders pulled back, and core engaged. Pull the kettlebell back between your legs, maintaining a deep hip hinge. Avoid rounding your back. Snap your hips forward, using the momentum generated by your glutes and hamstrings to swing the kettlebell to chest height. The arms should remain straight and relaxed; don't use them to lift the kettlebell. Allow the kettlebell to swing back down naturally, guiding it between your legs as you hinge again. Repeat for the prescribed reps.

2. Dumbbell Push Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly into a shallow squat, keeping your chest upright and core tight. Drive through your heels, extending your legs as you press the dumbbells overhead in a controlled motion. Slowly bring the dumbbells back down to shoulder height. Pause briefly before repeating. Avoid leaning back or flaring your ribs as you press. Keep your core engaged to protect your lower back.

3. Dumbbell Forward Lunge

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Stand tall with your feet together. Take a big step forward with your right leg, ensuring your front knee stays aligned over your toes. Your back heel should lift off the ground. Drop your back knee toward the floor, creating two 90-degree angles at your knees. Avoid letting your front knee go beyond your toes. Drive through your front heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left leg, alternating for the prescribed reps. Keep your torso upright throughout the movement. Avoid leaning forward.

A Daily Bodyweight Circuit To Flatten Your Belly & Shrink Your Waist

4. Kettlebell Gorilla Row

Play

Place two kettlebells on the floor between your feet, shoulder-width apart. Hinge at your hips and grab the kettlebell handles with a neutral grip. Pull one kettlebell toward your ribcage, keeping your elbow close to your body and squeezing your shoulder blade at the top. Lower the kettlebell to the floor and repeat on the other side—alternate rows for the prescribed reps per arm. Keep your core tight and back flat. Avoid twisting your torso as you row.

5. Cardio Machine Moderate Sprint

Adjust the machine (Assault Bike, rower, or similar) to your preferred settings. Begin pedaling, rowing, or moving at a moderate-to-high intensity that you can sustain for 1 minute. Maintain smooth, consistent movement. Aim to challenge your pace without compromising form.

Core Workout

1. Slam Ball Front Slams (No Bounce)

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a slam ball with both hands. Raise it overhead with your arms extended. Engage your core and explosively drive the ball downward, aiming to slam it as hard as possible into the floor. Quickly pick up the ball and repeat. Keep your back straight as you slam and retrieve the ball. Engage your abs to maximize power.

2. Dumbbell Low-to-High Chops

Hold one dumbbell with both hands, starting at hip height on one side of your body. Your feet should be slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Rotate your torso as you lift the dumbbell diagonally across your body to the opposite shoulder. Pivot your back foot to allow your hips to follow the movement. Reverse the motion, bringing the dumbbell back to the starting position at your hip. After completing reps on one side, switch to the other side. Engage your core throughout the motion. Avoid using your arms to move the weight—focus on rotational power from your torso.