5 Daily Exercises That Trim Upper Arms Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Sculpt and strengthen your upper arms with these simple at-home moves.

Whether you’re looking to firm your arms for an upcoming beach vacation or feel more confident rocking a sleeveless dress, we have you covered. Upper arm flab can become more common with age due to the natural loss of lean muscle, reduced elasticity, hormonal shifts, and decreased exercise. While you can’t spot-reduce fat, establishing just the right workout routine to strengthen and tone these muscles can make all the difference in the world.

We spoke with Melissa Leach, Certified Yoga Instructor and Strength & Conditioning Coach at Yoga-Go, who shares five daily exercises that can help trim upper arms faster than gym machines after 60.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Building upper-body strength goes far beyond aesthetic reasons. It’s often an indicator of overall health and functional capacity, and developing it through regular training can help improve muscle mass, support joint stability, enhance metabolic health, and make everyday tasks easier and safer to perform,” Leach explains. “You can do these exercises with small dumbbells, wearable wrist weights, or just using your own body weight. I would recommend starting small and gradually adding weight as your posture and form improve.”

Arm Circles

“Keep your shoulders relaxed and avoid shrugging them toward your ears. Focus on smooth, controlled circles rather than speed. The goal is mobility and endurance, not momentum,” Leach recommends.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Extend both arms straight out to the sides at shoulder level. Make tiny, controlled forward circles with your arms for 20 to 30 seconds. Then, reverse the direction.

Single-Arm Lat Pull-Downs

“This exercise is better performed with small weights or a resistance band. The resistance should come from muscle engagement, not momentum, so focus on your form and squeezing the muscles along the sides of your back with every repetition,” Leach says.

Begin standing tall with your arms extended overhead—holding a small dumbbell in each hand—and your palms facing forward. Pull one elbow down toward your ribcage, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Use control to slowly extend your arm back overhead. Repeat with the opposite arm. Perform 12 to 15 reps.

Side-Body Reach Pulses

“Keep the pulses small and controlled, with both feet firmly planted on the floor. The goal is to create length from your hip all the way to your fingertips,” Leach says.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Raise one arm overhead. Gently lean toward the opposite side to feel a solid stretch through the side of your torso. From there, perform tiny pulses deeper into the stretch for 10 to 15 reps. Switch sides.

Steering Wheels

“The further your arms are from your body, the harder your shoulders have to work. Keep your core engaged, your spine tall, and move slowly to maximize muscle activation,” Leach explains.

Start by holding a light dumbbell with both hands. Alternatively, clasp your hands together and extend your arms ahead of you. Gradually rotate your hands from one side to the other as if turning a steering wheel. Perform 15 to 20 rotations in each direction.

Bicep Curl to Shoulder Press

“Avoid rushing through the transition from curl to press. Keep your ribs pulled in and your core engaged so the work stays in your arms and shoulders rather than the lower back,” Leach notes.