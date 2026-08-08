4 Bed Exercises That Restore Hip Mobility Faster Than Stretching After 60

Bed exercises are beneficial for older adults who have stiffness first thing in the morning.

There are many reasons why some individuals prefer bed exercises. They’re an excellent way to stretch and tone your muscles, build core stability, improve flexibility, get your blood flowing, and more. And since almost everyone has a mattress, the practice alleviates the need for gym equipment. This modality is an excellent choice for those recovering from an injury or for joint movement without using weights.

According to Nikkii Behrens, Founder of Rare Street Pilates and Nikkii Health, there are 4 bed exercises you can do to help restore hip mobility faster than stretching after 60. And the best news? You can cross your workout off your to-do list before you get out of bed!

“As we get older, hip mobility naturally declines due to a combination of reduced muscle mass, joint stiffness, decreased activity levels, and changes in connective tissue. Many people also spend long periods sitting, which leaves the hip flexors tight and the glute muscles underactive. Reduced hip mobility doesn’t just affect the hips themselves—it can shorten your stride when walking, reduce balance, contribute to lower back pain, affect posture and make everyday tasks like climbing stairs, getting out of bed, bending to put on shoes or standing up from a chair feel much harder. The good news is that mobility can improve at any age with regular, gentle movement,” Behrens tells us.

Bed exercises take away any fear of getting down onto the ground, making them a great choice for those 60+ who have stiffness first thing in the morning, reduced confidence, and/or limited mobility. The key is consistency over intensity; carving out five to 10 minutes in the morning to move your hips through their full range of motion can improve mobility, decrease stiffness, and help you remain independent.

“Focus on slow, controlled movements, breathe steadily throughout, and never push into pain. Small amounts of movement performed regularly are far more effective than occasional intense stretching,” Behrens adds.

Knee Hugs (Single Knee-to-Chest)

“This gently mobilizes the hip joint, stretches the glutes and lower back, and helps reduce morning stiffness without placing strain on the body,” Behrens tells us.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees. Gently bring one knee toward your chest, holding over the shin or behind the thigh. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

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Windshield Wipers

“This encourages gentle rotation through the hips while also improving mobility through the lower spine and pelvis—movements we rely on for walking and changing direction,” Behrens explains.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress. Keep your shoulders relaxed as you allow both knees to fall to one side. Return to the center. Allow them to fall to the other side.

Supine Lying Twist

“This movement improves rotational mobility through the hips, pelvis and lower spine—all essential for walking efficiently, turning, getting in and out of a car, and reducing stiffness after long periods of sitting or sleeping,” Behrens tells us. “It also provides a gentle stretch through the glutes, outer hip and lower back while encouraging coordinated movement between the hips and trunk.”

Lie flat on your back with your arms out to the sides for support. Bring one knee in toward your chest. Gently guide it across your body while keeping your shoulders resting on the mattress. Hold for a few slow breaths before returning to the center. Repeat on the other side.

Figure Four Stretch

“This targets the deep muscles around the hip, including the piriformis and glutes, helping improve external hip rotation, which is essential for comfortable walking, getting in and out of the car and everyday functional movement,” Behrens points out.