5 Best Arm Exercises To Get Rid of Flab, According to Trainers

Arm flab—aka “bat wings“—is one of the most common concerns that comes with growing older. A reduction in collagen and elastin can cause skin to naturally loosen and muscle tone to weaken, says Alexander Erickson, NSCA-CSCS, NASM-CNC, with Endurance Pilates and Yoga LLC. The good news? You can strengthen and tone your arms by following a dedicated exercise regimen and consuming a healthy protein-packed diet. We spoke with experts to learn the five best arm exercises to get rid of flab.

“The combination of exercise—specifically in the arms—along with sufficient protein intake will allow for the reduction of body fat (assuming you are in a calorie deficit) as well as the development of skeletal muscle in these areas,” Erickson explains. “[This] will not only reduce the flab, but also develop muscle tone in the area, in part with a surge of nutrients into the area that contains the critical skin proteins elastin and collagen.”

The portion of your arms that’s typically linked to “flab” is the triceps.

“That’s where the excess skin ‘sits’ during everyday life,” Erickson says. “The triceps are the largest muscle group in your arm, which makes exercising these muscles critical—especially if you do not use them often.”

Training these muscles in particular will help you achieve stronger, more sculpted arms—and banish flab for good.

5 Best Arm Exercises To Get Rid of Flab

Cable Rope Tricep Pushdowns

As the name suggests, cable rope tricep pushdowns engage and strengthen the triceps—the back of the upper arm—where excess fat tends to accumulate. Adding them to arm day workouts is an excellent way to increase firmness and achieve a more sculpted appearance.

Attach a rope to a cable machine’s high pulley. Stand facing the cable machine with your feet shoulder-distance apart, and take hold of the rope using a neutral grip—palms facing each other. Keep your elbows close to the sides of your body and begin with your forearms bent to roughly 90 degrees. Press the rope downward by extending your elbows until your arms are completely straight, separating the rope ends at the bottom of the movement to promote further tricep engagement. Hold at the bottom for a moment before using control to return to the start position. Perform this exercise for 2 to 4 sets (based on fitness level) of 6 to 12 reps to promote hypertrophy.

Dumbbell or Z-Bar Skull Crushers

The dumbbell or Z-bar skull crusher is an excellent isolation exercise for the triceps, helping to tighten and tone excess flab.

Begin by lying flat on a workout bench with your feet planted firmly on the ground and a dumbbell in each hand. (You can also use a Z-bar.) Lengthen your arms straight above your chest, palms facing each other if holding dumbbells or angled in if using the Z-bar. Keep your upper arms still as you slowly bend your elbows to lower the weights toward your forehead. Once your forearms become parallel to the ground, hold for a moment. Then, press the weights back up by extending your elbows until your arms are completely straight once again. Perform this exercise for 2 to 4 sets (based on fitness level) of 6 to 12 reps to promote hypertrophy.

Dumbbell Tricep Kickbacks

Dumbbell tricep kickbacks are another productive move that directly fires up the triceps while firming “bat wing” arm flab.

Begin standing tall, feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your body. Hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat and core engaged, so your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Bend both elbows to bring the weights by your sides, keeping your upper arms close to your body. Extend your elbows to press the dumbbells back. Squeeze your triceps, holding for a moment at the top of the motion. Slowly bend your elbows to return to the start position. Perform this exercise for 2 to 4 sets (based on fitness level) of 6 to 12 reps to promote hypertrophy.

Cobra

During cobra pose, you’re performing a bodyweight push by pressing your palms into the mat and activating your arms and chest.

“If you keep your elbows bent the entire time and move very slowly [throughout cobra pose], the exercise becomes much more effective,” says Christiane Figura, certified trainer, author and founder of NIM Natural Intelligent Movement.

Begin by lying face down on a yoga mat, legs extended behind you and the tops of your feet pressing into the ground. Keep your hands under your shoulders and elbows bent close to the sides of your body. Breathe in and gradually lift your chest off the floor—starting from the first rib under your collarbones—by pressing into your palms and activating your back muscles. Hold at the top, keeping your shoulders relaxed and gaze forward, before lowering with control. Perform 4 to 8 reps.

Pushups

Pushups are a classic, tried-and-true bodyweight move for good reason. Not only are they a stellar test of upper-body strength but they also give your triceps a productive workout.

“Lower only as far as you can maintain core stability without letting your lower back arch,” Figura stresses.