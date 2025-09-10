5 Standing Exercises To Shrink Your ‘Armpit Pooch’ For Good

The area around your chest and underarms is one of the most stubborn (and let’s emphasize stubborn) places to tighten up. Many people notice a little “armpit pooch” showing up in tank tops or fitted shirts, which often sparks frustration. While you can’t target fat loss from just one area, you can build lean muscle and strength in the chest, shoulders, and upper back to firm up this region and create a more sculpted appearance.

Think of it this way: when your chest muscles get stronger, your shoulders pull back, and your posture improves, the whole upper-body frame looks leaner and more athletic. That creates the effect most people are after when they say they want to tighten up their underarm area. Strengthening these muscles also helps with daily activities, such as lifting groceries and pushing open heavy doors.

Another bonus? These standing exercises don’t require you to get on the floor, which makes them easier to slot into your routine. Whether you have dumbbells, resistance bands, or just your own body weight, you can hit these moves in your living room without needing a gym membership. They’re approachable, scalable, and still highly effective.

Below, you’ll find five standing exercises that target the muscles around your chest and underarms, improve your posture, and deliver that toned, confident look. Stick with them, stay consistent, and pair with a solid nutrition plan, and you’ll start noticing results in how your arms and chest look and feel.

5 Standing Moves To Shrink Your Armpit Pooch After 40

Exercise #1: Kettlebell High Pulls

Kettlebell high pulls are essential for shrinking your armpit pooch because they fire up your shoulders, traps, upper back, and even your chest. The pulling motion develops the muscles that frame the underarm area, creating a tighter, more sculpted look. This exercise also builds explosive power and coordination, making it a functional choice that carries over into everyday strength.

Muscles Trained: Shoulders, traps, rhomboids, biceps, core

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a kettlebell on the floor between them. Hinge at your hips, bend your knees slightly, and grip the kettlebell handle with both hands. Drive through your legs and hips to pull the kettlebell upward in one fluid motion. Keep your elbows high and outside as the kettlebell rises to chest height. Slowly lower the kettlebell back down to the floor with control before repeating.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Dumbbell high pulls, single-arm kettlebell high pulls, barbell high pulls.

Form Tip: Lead with your elbows, not your hands, and keep the kettlebell close to your body to avoid straining your shoulders.

Exercise #2: Single-Arm Overhead Press

The overhead press builds strength in your shoulders and triceps while engaging the upper chest. This helps lift and shape the area around your armpits while improving posture. Strong shoulders also balance out your frame, making the chest appear firmer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muscles Trained: Shoulders, triceps, upper chest, core

How to Do It:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in one hand at shoulder height with your palm facing forward. Brace your core and press the dumbbell overhead until your arm is fully extended. Slowly lower back to the starting position. Complete all reps on one arm, then switch sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest 60 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Seated overhead press, resistance-band overhead press, Arnold press.

Form Tip: Keep your ribs tucked and avoid arching your lower back during the press.

Exercise #3: Rear Lateral Raises

Rear lateral raises strengthen the back of your shoulders and upper back, which are essential for pulling your shoulders back and creating a leaner, more defined look through the chest and armpit area. Strong rear delts give you that balanced, athletic look while preventing slouched posture.

Muscles Trained: Rear delts, upper traps, rhomboids, lats

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward slightly at the hips with a flat back. With a slight bend in your elbows, lift your arms out to the sides until they’re level with your shoulders. Pause, then slowly lower back down. Keep the movement slow and controlled throughout.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 12 reps. Rest 45 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Reverse fly with bands, bent-over single-arm raises, lying rear delt raises.

Form Tip: Focus on moving through your shoulders rather than swinging your arms.

Exercise #4: Resistance Band Chest Fly

The chest fly isolates your chest and works directly on the front of the armpit area. Using a band keeps constant tension on the muscles, which can lead to better muscle activation and tone. This exercise is especially effective for targeting the stubborn tissue people often refer to as “armpit fat.”

Muscles Trained: Chest, shoulders, serratus anterior, biceps

How to Do It:

Anchor a resistance band at chest height. Hold the handles and step forward to create tension. With a slight bend in your elbows, bring your arms together in front of your chest. Slowly return to the starting position. Keep your core engaged and your chest lifted throughout.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest 60 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Dumbbell chest fly on a bench, single-arm band fly, incline band fly.

Form Tip: Avoid locking your elbows straight; keep a slight bend to protect your joints.

Exercise #5: Wall Angels

Wall angels build strength in the muscles that control your shoulder blades, helping you maintain good posture and a lifted chest. Improved posture makes the armpit area look more toned and reduces the “pooch” effect. This move also doubles as a mobility drill to keep your shoulders healthy.

Muscles Trained: Rear delts, traps, rhomboids, rotator cuff

How to Do It:

Stand with your back flat against a wall, feet about six inches away. Press your lower back gently into the wall. Place your arms in a goalpost position with elbows bent at 90 degrees. Slowly raise your arms overhead while keeping contact with the wall. Lower back down under control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Rest 45 seconds between sets.

Best Variations: Lying floor angels, banded wall slides, seated wall angels.

Form Tip: Keep your lower back pressed into the wall throughout to avoid arching.

How to Shrink Your ‘Armpit Pooch’ for Good

Building strength in your chest, shoulders, and back is the foundation for reshaping this stubborn area. But to see real change, you’ll need to pair these exercises with consistent habits. Here’s how to get the best results:

Train 2 to 3 times per week with a mix of these standing moves.

with a mix of these standing moves. Increase resistance or reps over time to keep making progress.

to keep making progress. Focus on nutrition by eating protein-rich meals and keeping your calories balanced.

by eating protein-rich meals and keeping your calories balanced. Improve your posture daily by standing tall, pulling your shoulders back, and avoiding prolonged periods of slouching.

by standing tall, pulling your shoulders back, and avoiding prolonged periods of slouching. Stay consistent for at least 6 to 8 weeks before judging results.

Targeted exercises won’t erase fat from one spot, but they will shape and strengthen the underlying muscles. Combined with healthy eating and steady training, these moves can help you shrink your armpit pooch, improve posture, and feel stronger and more confident.

