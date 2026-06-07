5 Standing Exercises That Shrink Belly Pooch Faster Than Pilates After 60

By adding these moves to your weekly routine, you may see results in as little as four to six weeks.

If you seek a workout that can help melt your belly pooch faster than Pilates after 60, we have just the routine for you. We spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who suggests five standing exercises that can help get the job done efficiently.

Standing exercises are extremely beneficial—especially as you age. The reason is simple: They emulate the same natural movements you do every day—including bending, reaching, and lifting, all of which are crucial to live independently well into your golden years of life.

If you’re wondering why the dreaded belly pooch can creep up in this stage of life, there are several factors that come into play.

“Estrogen drops after menopause, and fat redistributes toward the midsection.Muscle mass declines with age, so resting metabolism drops and the belly fluffs more easily. And posture tends to round forward, which tips the pelvis and pushes the lower belly out visually even when there is not much extra fat there,” Siwicki explains.

While Pilates classes are a beneficial addition to a well-rounded routine, Siwicki says they’re majorly breath-led and floor-based.

“It is excellent for posture and deep core, but for a woman over 60 who needs to rebuild muscle mass, raise her resting metabolism a bit, and re-train a real-world brace pattern, standing work moves the needle faster,” Siwicki adds. “You get the deep core engagement plus the upright load-bearing component that drives the body to actually hold its shape.”

Below, he shares five excellent standing moves to add to your workouts. In his classes, members who transition from mat-only training to standing core work three times a week typically experience visible firmness within four to six weeks.

Standing March

This exercise may look easy, but it really fires up the lower abs, creating a solid burn.

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip level while swinging your right arm forward and left arm back. Keep your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee, swinging your left arm forward and right arm back. Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout. Perform standing marches with a tight core brace for 30 to 45 seconds.

Standing Crossover

The standing crossover trains your obliques and lower belly all in one move.

Begin standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands behind your head, elbows wide. Activate your core and lift your left knee toward your left elbow as you crunch your torso to the side, keeping your chest tall. Use control to lower. Lift your right knee toward your right elbow as you crunch your torso to the side. Perform 15 reps on each side.

Standing Windmill

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“This move loads the full core under rotation and gives you a posture and shoulder benefit at the same time,” Siwicki says.

Clean and press a lightweight dumbbell overhead with your right arm, keeping it above you with your elbow locked out. Push your right hip out to the right, and bend from the hips to the left while keeping your gaze on the kettlebell above your head. Reach toward the floor with your left hand, keeping your arm close to your body. Once you reach down as far as you can safely with your mobility, pause and return to the starting position with your raised arm locked out safely overhead. Perform 8 reps on each side.

Suitcase Carry

“In this exercise, the body has to brace to stay upright, and that brace is exactly what flattens the lower belly,” Siwicki says.

Begin standing tall, holding one dumbbell at your side. Walk straight for 30 seconds without allowing your loaded shoulder to dip down. Repeat on the other side.

Standing Single-Leg Knee Drive Hold

“The deep core fires to hold the leg up while balancing, and the standing component forces the lower abdomen to engage in real life,” Siwicki explains.