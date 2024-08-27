Dairy Queen Is Adding 7 New Blizzard Flavors to the Menu

Fall season doesn't have to be all pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider doughnuts. Dairy Queen can also help you get cozy with some frozen treats from its newly launched fall menu—and there are now seven new Blizzards to choose from!

This year's fall menu includes one brand-new Blizzard flavor and six returning favorites. The newest one to arrive at DQ is the Caramel Java Chip Blizzard (360 calories per mini). This option features the chain's famous soft serve blended with coffee, choco-espresso crunch pieces, and a caramel topping.

And because fall would be incomplete without a pumpkin-flavored treat, Dairy Queen just brought back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard (360 calories per mini). It's made with real pumpkin pie pieces mixed into Dairy Queen's soft serve and finished off with whipped topping and nutmeg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another returning pie-flavored option is the French Silk Pie Blizzard (430 calories per mini), which includes choco chunks, pie pieces, and cocoa fudge blended into soft serve and completed with whipped topping.

The chocolaty treats don't stop there. DQ is also now offering its Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard (410 calories per mini), which combines soft serve with Oreo cookie pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge.

For chocolate-peanut butter fans, there's the Reese's Pieces Cookie Dough Blizzard (460 calories), which consists of soft serve, Reese's Pieces candy, chocolate chip cookie dough, and a peanut butter topping.

If you're a caramel fan, then you're also in luck. The Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard (420 calories) is back and blends soft serve with salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge.

Finally, rounding out the fall 2024 Blizzard lineup is the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard (450 calories per mini), which features cheesecake pieces and graham blended into DQ's soft serve. It's also filled with a strawberry topping center.

In addition to rolling out seven fall Blizzard options, Dairy Queen is ramping up the seasonal excitement with a special promotion. The chain is offering a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) free Blizzard deal from Sept. 9 through Sept. 22. DQ rewards members can unlock this deal in the chain's mobile app at participating locations nationwide.

The launch of Dairy Queen's fall menu follows a string of chains that have recently announced seasonal offerings. Last week, Starbucks unveiled its fall menu, which includes a brand-new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai along with several returning drinks and treats.