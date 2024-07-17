I Tried Every Blizzard at Dairy Queen & These Were My Top 10

Prepare yourself for a storm of epic proportions. Yes, it's summer, but Blizzards are engulfing every region of the country. They're strong and mighty (and sometimes minty), satisfying every sweet tooth they encounter. And, it looks like they're going to stick around for a while, making this the perfect time to run some analysis on all the various flavors they come in. But first, some background Blizzard intel.

The Blizzard is to Dairy Queen what the Frosty is to Wendy's or what the McFlurry is to McDonald's, the chain's signature moneymaker. First launched in 1985–45 years after the ice cream joint set up shop–the Blizzard was sold 75 million times within its first year and hasn't looked back since. Of course, the flavor options have burgeoned exponentially since then. A few persistent creations remain on the menu, such as OREO and Heath, but they now exist alongside new inventive fusions. And, we can't forget about the extensive Blizzard graveyard featuring a few questionable combinations and even a few nods to pop culture, like the Wonder Women Cookie Collision of 2020 and the Jurassic Chomp with Peanut Butter released in 2018.

This summer, 18 Blizzard flavors stand on the menu, and I took it upon myself to try every single one, risking stomachaches, cavities, and brain freezes, to get the scoop on which flavors stand as the creme de la creme. I ordered each one in the smallest Mini size for a cost of $3.99–with the exception of the Royal "core" variations which ring up at $4.69–and narrowed it down to my top ten. Read on to find out which Blizzards I dubbed the best. This is just the calm before the storm.

Ultimate Cookie

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 480

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 49 g)

Protein : 9 g

My mind was moving at a glacial pace trying to decide whether or not I was on board with this Blizzard. But, after careful consideration (and a slew of positive comments from my husband), I decided it was worthy of a top-ten spot. The Ultimate Cookie treat is actually new to the DQ lineup, the designated Blizzard of the Month of June, and combines OREOs with both Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butters–two cookie types that don't typically frequent the shop's menu. This trio of conflicting tastes alone was enough to give me pause. However, it's not as chaotic and overwhelming as one may think.

What ended up happening is that OREOs steered the frosty ship while the other two took a backseat. I did taste sporadic notes of peanut butter from the peanut-shaped sandwich cookies, although the Chips Ahoy seemed to be nonexistent–I guess that's just the way the cookie crumbles. When it comes down to it, it's a little bit of a mess. But, for some reason it kind of works. Like when you use the wrong equation and somehow still land at the right answer.

12 Ice Cream Brands That Use the Highest-Quality Ingredients

Picnic Peach Cobbler

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 350

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 46 g)

Protein : 8 g

The Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard is a summertime installment. Meaning, by fall it will likely fall off the menu, swapped for something like Apple Pie Delight or an unavoidable pumpkin creation. For now, though, we can reap the fruits of Dairy Queen's labors and enjoy this blend of vanilla soft serve, peach topping, and cobbler pieces.

The recipe, while not overly impressive to me at first, does end up tasting rather refreshing–a great light option for those trying to avoid a dessert overloaded with chocolate or candies. Real peach chunks–similar to those in peach yogurt–join the smooth ice cream in nearly every bite and the cobbler pieces are graham cracker-like and buttery as promised. If I were to air one grievance about the cup it would be that these pie crust bites are a bit too large for my liking. Each one is like a sturdy brick that has to be shoveled from its spot amongst the soft-serve and later chewed through excessively. Crumble these bits up a little more and this Blizzard would be a slice of heaven.

Heath

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 360

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 45 g)

Protein : 8 g

The Heath Blizzard has been around for decades. It flies under the radar, never demanding too much attention. However, I'm here to tell you it deserves some praise. As I spooned my way through all 18 flavors, it was difficult to distinguish this candy variation from others based on looks alone. It gets lost in the land of Reese's, Snickers, and even Butterfinger treats. Upon first mouthful, though, everything starts to fall in line.

The makeup of this one is just Heath Bar, fudge, and soft serve. The confection is smashed up into oblivion (I've always wondered if the candy arrives at DQ already pummeled or if the employees do it themselves) so that there are small chips and shavings evenly spread throughout. The English toffee–the crux of a Heath Bar–provides buttery notes and even a tiny bit of saltiness that balances the sweetness of the ice cream and fudge. I personally also like the crackling, crunchy texture that the bits provide, breaking up the monotony of velvety vanilla. At the end of the day, there are certainly Blizzard choices that I hold nearer to my heart. But I have to commend the Heath flavor for its rich taste and even more for its tenacity.

I Tried Burger Sliders at 4 Popular Chains & the Best Was an Elevated Classic

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 410

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 46 g)

Protein : 8 g

Chocolate chip cookie dough is an obligatory flavor at almost every ice cream shop you visit. Since it was originally created by Mr. Ben and Mr. Jerry (of Ben & Jerry's), consumers just can't seem to get enough of the delicacy. But, not all cones and cups of the good stuff are created equal. Each and every ice cream producer has their own special recipe that makes their specific concoction unique. For example, at Dairy Queen, hot fudge is added into the mix to help the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard stand out from the chilly crowd–an addition I was not aware of until I saw the cup's light brown hue.

After I got past my initial surprise, I actually took quite a liking to this extra ingredient. It makes the ice cream base almost malt-like and throws a bit of decadence into the equation–the one thing that chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream tends to lack. The dough bits themselves are thawed enough that you get that desirable gooey, sugary texture and the mini chips add a light crunch here and there. They're certainly high on the list of ice cream cookie dough morsels. The only problem is there just isn't enough of them–the most common complaint with this fan-favorite flavor.

Salted Caramel Truffle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 420

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 59 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 49 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 0 g

Ice cream lovers asked and Dairy Queen listened. The Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard has joined and then dropped off the chain's menu multiple times over the years. Right now it's back by popular demand, stepping into the spotlight as the July flavor of the month. Like all Blizzards it starts with soft serve, then the remainder of the ingredient list is a bit of a doozy including salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces with chocolate chunks, and cocoa fudge.

It sounds like a lot, and it is. But all the mix-ins pair together seamlessly. It really boils down to just salty caramel tastes on one side and luscious milk chocolate on the other–a marriage of flavors that everyone can agree is top-tier. The squared-off truffles are sizeable, and plentiful at that, infused with pockets of caramel. Then, toffee pieces add a rigid yet sticky crunch. Taken in its entirety, the Blizzard reminds me of the Heath, just taken to a whole other level. If this sounds right up your ice cream alley, I would head to DQ soon because it's only going to be back for a limited time. All good–and delicious–things must unfortunately come to an end.

I Tried Panera's Controversial New Breakfast Items & Some Were Surprisingly Tasty

Brownie Batter

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 420

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 43 g)

Protein : 8 g

I have a brownie-sized bone to pick with Dairy Queen over its Brownie Batter Blizzard and Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard. The quandary is that both are nearly the exact same treat and I struggled for a longer amount of time than I care to admit trying to decipher which was which. Ultimately, it was the choco chunks that gave it away–a feature found in the Extreme but not the Brownie Batter. Then, once I could tell them apart, I scrambled all over again attempting to pinpoint which I liked best. And, once again, it came down to the chunks as the deciding factor.

Chewy, chocolatey, and almost cake-like, the brownie bits inevitably carry both options. They're difficult to mess up and hold just as much power–if not more–as chocolate chip cookie dough droplets. So, there was no problem there with either Blizzard as the gooey morsels combined with the chocolate-soaked soft serve creating a brownie a la mode type of experience. We could just stop right there–and that's what the Brownie Batter Blizzard did. The Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard, on the other hand, took it one step too far. The chocolate slabs push the treat over the edge into the chocolate overload zone, making it hard to finish even just a few tastes. Not to mention, biting into a crisp piece of chocolate after thinking it was a hunk of brownie has to be the most disappointing feeling of all time.

For these reasons, I had to go with the Brownie Batter Blizzard. A regrettable verdict given the fact that this is the more fleeting of the two, only around for a limited time while the Extreme sits on the menu as a more permanent fixture.

Royal Reese's Fluffernutter

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 450

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 56 g)

Protein : 9 g

Peanut butter and marshmallow creme–the two fundamental ingredients in a Fluffernutter sandwich–are an iconic duo and one that many ice cream shops and snack companies like to incorporate into their treats. A prime and recent example of this is Jeni's Fluffernutter Pie ice cream which is to die for. But now, Dairy Queen's new Reese's Fluffernutter Blizzard is giving this sweet and salty sensation from Jeni's a run for its money.

This creation is part of Dairy Queen's "Royal" line of Blizzards which are known for their filled centers. The nucleus of the Fluffernutter, specifically, is stuffed with none other than creamy marshmallow and the remainder is made up of vanilla soft serve, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and peanut butter topping. Now, let me be the first to say you should lower any expectations you have for this core. It doesn't take shape the way you think it will–mine came already very mixed and melted together. In addition, from the top, it looks identical to the standard Reese's Cup variation.

But, hold onto your tastebuds, because as soon as you get a lick, all of the marshmallow and peanut butter flavors start to swirl together in unison, creating something that any fluffernutter lover from the East Coast or the Midwest would approve of. With just enough toppings and the perfect ratio of nuttiness to sugary marshmallow, I would definitely say this is one Royal flavor worthy of your spoon–and the extra 70 cents.

I Tried the Frozen Custard at 4 Popular Chains & There Was One Clear Winner

Butterfinger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 350

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 41 g)

Protein : 9 g

Ahh, we reach the Butterfinger Blizzard, an oldie but a certified goodie. Did you know that this Candy Classic was among the first-ever Blizzards introduced in 1985? That means it has remained on the Dairy Queen menu for close to 40 years now. I can personally attest to its longstanding success as it used to be my dad's go-to when I was growing up nearly 20 years ago. It inevitably became the order I adopted as well and I must say it hits the spot just as much now as it did back then.

I will admit that I'm not usually a big fan of Butterfingers by themselves. One of the yellow-wrapped bars would never be my first pick at the candy store. But, inside a Blizzard, they make for a perfect sweet treat. It's like they were always meant to be crumbled up and swirled with ice cream. Each bite contains a mini crunch and subtle hints of chocolate. Then, the Butterfinger core adds flavors of sugar and peanut butter and sticks to your teeth with its hard nougat-like consistency–but in the best way possible. It's just good every single time and, for me, has that glorious touch of nostalgia. Plus, I swear it tastes even better after you let it fully solidify in the freezer.

Turtle Pecan Cluster

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 430

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Protein : 8 g

After my Butterfinger obsession as a kid, I eventually graduated to Turtle Pecan Cluster as my "adult" DQ order. It's an appealing combination of caramel sauce, chocolate shavings, and pecan pieces fused into a serving of vanilla. And, guess what? Even when pitted against every other available treat on the menu, it still shines.

For starters, I appreciate this commingling of ingredients because it's the only one that includes any form of nuts–unless you count the small peanut fractals hiding in the so-so Snickers variation. Plus, pecans specifically are like nature's candy and the perfect partner in crime for caramel and chocolate. All three work together splendidly when blended into the soft serve. You get a buttery crunch from the nuts and a richness from both the shavings and sauce, but not too much to the point where it's overwhelming.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The only thing you have to watch out for with this recipe is a possible overload of the pecans–sometimes employees like to stuff the cup with halves to the point where you hardly taste the soft serve. However, if this happens, all you have to do is scoop a few out and you're back to blissful business. I also noticed this time around that my Turtle Pecan was mixed with some rainbow-colored remnants. Just a small disclaimer: this is not a planned inclusion. My guess is that it was mixed right after an M&M or sprinkle-filled blizzard and acquired some extra sparkle. Beyond this minor slip-up, though, it's near perfection.

I Tried 5 Specialty Firehouse Subs & the Best One Was a Masterclass In Flavor

OREO Cookie

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini):

Calories : 340

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 40 g)

Protein : 8 g

We've already crossed paths with America's favorite sandwich cookie once on this sweet journey, within this summer's Ultimate Cookie Bonanza Blizzard (I added the bonanza part). But, another OREO treat stands proud on the menu. That's right, we're talking about the iconic OREO Cookie Blizzard, a DQ OG that was introduced in the Blizzard's early days along with Heath and Butterfinger, not wavering since. And, this one is the true unsung hero of the menu board.

You may grumble and say that this choice is boring. But, for me, fuss and feathers could never beat this time-honored cookie classic. It's superior to most other cookies and cream variations you'll find out there, and certainly better than McDonald's Oreo McFlurry which is never proportionate or mixed quite right (if you can even get your hands on one in the first place). Each cocoa biscuit bit is lightly crunchy and the icing seems to seamlessly absorb into the soft serve. The cookies are chopped up quite finely, but we all know that stumbling upon a larger nugget is like striking gold. It's simply scrumptious through and through–the king of Dairy Queen Blizzards.