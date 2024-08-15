Trader Joe's Most Delicious Fall Dessert Is Already Back On Shelves

Fall at Trader Joe's is one of the most magical times of the year. Mouthwatering pumpkin, apple, maple, and cinnamon-flavored items line the shelves, and luckily for shoppers, the season has already kicked off.

This week, multiple customers have spotted Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts (320 calories per donut), which are cake-style donuts that feature apple cider and a cinnamon sugar coating. As noted on the product page, these are made by a family-owned bakery in Western Massachusetts. Shoppers can pick up a box of six donuts for $4.49.

Since the donuts returned to stores, customers have alerted other Trader Joe's fans on social media.

"Mid August seems early for apple cider donuts but I couldn't resist when I saw them at my store today. Can't wait for other apple products to hit the shelf!" one Reddit user wrote, sharing an image of the seasonal treat.

Several TJ's fans were quick to express their delight.

"I cannot wait to air fry so many of these. Then dunk them in coffee," one Reddit user commented.

"Picked up some in Louisville, KY. So very happy," another one added.

While a few commenters did describe the donuts as "dry," there's no denying that shoppers adore this quintessential fall item. The excitement for this product was also apparent on Instagram, where Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoesnew recommended air frying the dessert for a few minutes and pairing it with vanilla or horchata ice cream.

"Omg! I'm droooooooling!" one person wrote.

"These are too good," another one commented.

On a separate Instagram post highlighting the donuts' return, commenters shared other fall items they'd like to see at Trader Joe's this fall.

"Waiting for the cinnamon bun spread 🙌," one Instagram user wrote.

"Can't wait for that maple ice cream!" someone else added.

"I just need the butternut [squash] mac n cheese," another commented.

This returning fall treat isn't the only donut option that shoppers have been raving about. Last month, the grocery chain brought back its Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes (240 calories per serving), which it first introduced in the winter. These bite-sized confections are both dairy- and gluten-free and come in packages of about 20 donut holes for $3.49.

Aside from donuts, shoppers have also been buzzing about Trader Joe's new Brioche Style Liège Waffles (250 calories per waffle). These have a buttery, brioche-like flavor and feature pearl sugar. You can eat these waffles straight out of the package or pop them in the toaster to make them crispier. Each box retails for $3.99 and includes six individually wrapped waffles.