People Swear by This "Dance Funk" Workout for Joint-Friendly Cardio: "No More Painful Workouts"

As a former professional dancer turned teacher and certified personal trainer, I'm always seeking new workouts that allow me to share my passion for dance with others. I'm not a fan of high-impact workouts because I want to protect my joints so that I can dance into my later years. I've found that low-impact exercises can still be high-intensity and deliver incredible results while being less jarring to the joints.

Technical dance classes, like ballet, tap, and jazz, are generally considered low-impact in nature. This is not always true in dance fitness classes, however. There are varying types of dance fitness classes, and some of them have a higher impact on the joints than others. This is due to differences in goals and philosophies for each of the classes.

We learn and practice technique and choreography, timed with music in technical dance classes. The goals of technical classes are many and may include refining technique, learning choreography quickly, practicing self-expression, and learning about dance history and traditions.

In dance fitness classes, the goal is often burning calories and improving cardiovascular health. While there are choreographed moves in fitness classes, the class generally follows simple movements in real-time with the instructor instead of learning about each move separately.

Enter dance funk.

What is Dance Funk?

Dance funk is a fusion of dance styles. Moves may be incorporated from jazz and hip-hop. The moves are rhythmic and some will be sharp and hard-hitting, contrasted with smooth movements. These moves are set to fun songs to increase the energy and enthusiasm in the room.

You can expect the class to begin with a warm-up and stretch, followed by an introduction to choreography. Depending on the setting and the instructor, technical moves may be taught at the beginning of class or they may be explained as the teacher progresses the combination. You can generally expect more interaction with the teacher in a dance funk class than in a traditional group fitness class if you have questions about how to perform the moves or the timing of the music.

As with all new exercise programs, you'll want to check in with your doctor before beginning any new workout regimen. You'll also want to connect with your instructor at the beginning of class or before if you have any questions or concerns regarding the intensity or impact level of the class.

Who's Got the Funk?

Dance funk classes are offered at many traditional dance studios, but they are moving into fitness centers and boutique fitness studios. You can even find great classes online if you'd prefer to practice in your living room first or if there isn't a class nearby.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dance is an art form, so class experiences will vary based on the instructor. Because dance funk is a fusion of dance styles, different instructors may use elements of the style in unique ways.

It's all that and more.

There's a reason funk is experiencing a surge in popularity, popping up in Reels and TikToks, and making its' way into more gyms and studios. It's great exercise, another way to get your body moving, and it's fun!

Why Dance Funk Is Great for Your Body and Mind

Some of the benefits you can expect from a dance funk class are:

Weight loss. Anytime you get the body moving, you are expending energy. In addition to burning calories, dancing, as with other workouts can relieve stress and improve sleep, contributing to increased weight loss.

Improved memory. Many studies have shown that learning to dance improves cognition and can slow the effects of aging.

Improved balance and coordination. Dancing requires the shifting of weight from foot to foot and using different parts of the foot for step patterns. In addition to the footwork, the entire body can be used in fluid motions or different body parts may work in isolation. Learning to use the body in these ways can carry over into your everyday activities.

Social experience. Dance classes and group fitness classes are a great way to build a community that can keep you on track to achieve your fitness goals.

