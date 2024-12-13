People Swear by These Stair Climber Workouts for Weight Loss: 'Burns Tons of Calories'

The stair climber is a productive yet underrated cardio machine. Something as simple as the motion of climbing stairs can help you melt unwanted body fat, boost your metabolism, and achieve a leaner body. In fact, people on TikTok swear by certain stair climber workouts that helped them slim down and get fit.

We chatted with a fitness pro who explains the benefits and everything you need to know about using a stair climber. These routines and pro tips will inspire you to work your quads, glutes, and hamstrings in an invigorating workout!

What Makes Stair Climber Workouts a Productive Choice for Weight Loss

The stair climber is an excellent option for those who want to lose weight and tone their body.

"The stair climber hits big muscle groups like your glutes, quads, and calves while getting your heart pumping—it's a two-in-one workout! Because you're lifting your body weight with every step, it burns tons of calories and tones your legs and booty [simultaneously]," explains Colin Morrow, ACE CPT and senior fitness manager for The Edge Fitness Clubs. "Plus, it's functional fitness (like climbing actual stairs), so you're building strength you'll use in real life."

Treadmill or Stair Climber: Which Is More Effective for Weight Loss?

People on TikTok are raving about stair climber workouts—and for good reason. TikTok user @maiahenryfit shared a video using the stair climber, writing, "'I'm new to the gym and want to burn fat, get rid of my love handles, and tone my body.'" She recommends doing two minutes on the stair climber at level six, then two minutes at level eight, and then one minute at level 10 with your hands over your head. Henry notes in the caption that this is a stellar beginner-friendly StairMaster routine for those who want to lose weight and build muscle.

Another TikTok user, @denisehamdan, revealed that the same stair climber workout helped her shed fat and get sculpted in one month. She captioned her clip, "Do this workout three to four times a week for the best results either before or after your workout, or include it in your cardio routine."

A Transformative 10-Minute Cardio Workout for Weight Loss

How the Stair Climber Stacks up Compared To Other Cardio Machines

As far as burning calories is concerned, Morrow says the stair climber is "top-notch."

He tells us, "It burns more in less time compared to machines like bikes or treadmills (unless you're sprinting). It's low-impact, so it's easier on your joints than running, but it still cranks up your heart rate and works your muscles harder, which means more fat burn and better results over time."

The Best Cardio Machine for Weight Loss, According to an Expert

How To Make the Most Out of Your Stair Climber Workout

Below, Morrow shares a sample stair climber workout to help you get started:

Warm-Up (5 mins): Begin at a slow pace to get your blood flowing. Intervals (20–30 mins): Assume a faster speed or choose a higher resistance for 1—2 minutes, then recover for 2–3 mins. Steady Climb (10–20 mins): Maintain a challenging pace to build endurance. Cool-Down (5 mins): Slow down and stretch.

Pro tip? Morrow recommends, "Switch it up by skipping steps or stepping sideways to target different muscles. [For major gains,] aim for 20–45 minutes, three to four times a week."