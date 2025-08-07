At any given time, there are several food and beverage recalls going on. Why is it important to stay updated on them? While many of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recalls may be harmless, some contaminated products may be hazardous to your health and even result in illness or death. Here are 7 dangerous product recalls you may have missed this month, including a spiked energy drink, multiple listeria contaminations, and ground beef with metal shards.

High Noon-Slash-Celsius

In one of the more shocking recalls this month, according to an announcement on the FDA’s website, some Celsius energy drinkers discovered their energy drinks were actually spiked with booze, prompting a recall. The announcement from High Noon said it would be recalling its Beach Variety 12-packs, as some cans were mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. “Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion,” the company said. The recall applies to packs sold in stores in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin between July 21 and July 23.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling boxes of Member’s Mark freeze-dried fruit. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there is a potential listeria contamination affecting some 15-count boxes of “Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack” after internal product testing. No illnesses have been reported. The product was distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025, and sold in Sam’s Club retail stores in 42 states.

Ada Valley Meat Company Frozen Ground Beef

According to a notice from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Ada Valley Meat Company recalled 1,065 pounds of its fully cooked frozen ground beef due to possible contamination with foreign material, specifically metal, after a consumer complaint. The affected ground beef was packed on May 28 with lot code 35156 and on May 30 with lot code 35157 represented on the label and is limited to 20-pound boxes containing four 5-pound bags of Ada Valley Fully Cooked Ground Beef sold in California, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

LaMichoacana and Helados Mexico

Another major recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is for several ice cream varieties from LaMichoacana and Helados Mexico. On July 25, the FDA announced a recall of several products that contain undeclared milk, which, according to the FDA, could pose “the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if consumed by someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. Below, find the list of the exact products affected by the recall, along with their best-by dates.

LaMichoacana COCONUT (Single); 10/3/2026-5/3/2027

LaMichoacana STRAWBERRY (Single); 10/1/2026-5/16/2027

LaMichoacana BUBBLE GUM (Single); 4/7/2027-4/19/2027

LaMichoacana COOKIES AND CREAM (Single); 4/9/2027-4/11/2027

LaMichoacana MANGO (Single); 2/3/2027-4/8/2027

LaMichoacana 6 -PACK COCONUT; 11/25/2026-4/12/2027

LaMichoacana 6-PACK STRAWBERRY; 6/3/2026-6/17/2027

LaMichoacana 16-PACK VARIETY CREAM; 3/14/2027 and 3/16/2027

LaMichoacana 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM; 9/9/2026 -4/12/2027

LaMichoacana 6-PACK ROMPOPE; 4/24/2027-7/14/2027

Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI VARIETY CREAM; 5/29/2026-06/24/2027

Helados Mexico 12-PACK MINI CHOCOLATE DIP VARIETY CREAM; 12/17/2026-6/15/2027

Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI VARIETY CREAM; 12/31/2026-5/2/2027

Helados Mexico 12-PACK DLR MINI CHOCOLATE DIP VARIETY CREAM; 1/14/2027-6/18/2027

Pinon Coffee K-Cups

New Mexico-based Pinon Coffee is recalling single-serve coffee cups sold nationwide.

The Food and Drug Administration maintains that the seal over the cups was not applied consistently during production. Because of this, the FDA said that food-safe ink printing on some cups runs when exposed to high temperature, high-pressure water used in a K-Cup machine, which could potentially contaminate the coffee. This only applies to 10-count New Mexico Pinon Coffee Dark Pinon Single Serve cups with the product number F03308 and the UPC number 81236103308 with a “best by” date of May 8, 2026, sold in major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Costco.

Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif, in a 9.7-ounce container with a sell-by date of April 1, 2027, that was distributed from June 11 to July 9, 2025, at World Market locations in 32 states.

Reser’s Find Foods Tuna Salad

Due to listeria contamination, Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Jewel Osco, and Randalls stores are recalling 15 different Reser’s Fine Foods tuna salad products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that no illnesses have been reported..