If You Can Hold a Dead Hang This Long After 55, Your Grip Strength Is Top-Tier

A CPT shares the dead hang time that signals elite grip strength after 55.

After 55, changes in your hand and forearm strength can begin impacting common daily tasks like carrying groceries, opening jars, lifting objects, and even maintaining balance. Increasingly, research shows that grip strength may be one of the clearest indicators of overall physical health and longevity for older adults.

Studies show that reduced grip strength has been associated with lower functional capacity and an increased risk of mobility issues later in life. Other research in suggests grip strength strongly correlates with muscular strength, coordination, and physical resilience in older adults.

Curious how to go about measuring your grip strength after 55? The answer is dead hangs. Hanging from a pull-up bar may look simple, but it requires coordinated effort from your hands, forearms, shoulders, upper back, and core. More importantly, it tests your muscular endurance, which is the ability to sustain tension over time.

According to James Brady, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, dead hangs are one of the most revealing upper-body strength tests for adults over 55. “If you can hold a dead hang for at least 10 to 20 seconds after 55, you already have above average grip strength for your age,” Brady explains. “And if you can hang for a full minute after 55, your grip strength is considered elite for your age group. This level of endurance reflects strong forearms, shoulders, and hand strength.”

The following exercises and grip strength tests can help you assess and improve your dead hang time while building better grip strength and upper body muscular endurance.

(Next up: Don’t miss these 5 Standing Exercises That Restore Knee Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 60.)

10 to 20-Second Dead Hang

Holding a dead hang for 10 to 20 seconds already places you above average for your age group. This level demonstrates a solid foundation of grip strength and shoulder stability.

How to do it:

Stand beneath a sturdy pull-up bar. Grip the bar with your palms facing away from you. Position your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lift your feet off the ground and fully extend your arms. Engage your shoulders slightly rather than collapsing into the joints. Keep your core lightly engaged throughout the hold and avoid swinging or kicking your legs. Hold for 10 to 20 seconds, completing two to three hangs with full rest between attempts.

30-Second Dead Hang

A 30-second dead hang indicates solid grip endurance and excellent upper body control. At this level, your forearms, hands, and shoulders have to work continuously to maintain tension.

How to do it:

Grip the overhead bar securely with palms facing forward. Fully extend your arms beneath the bar. Keep your shoulders engaged and slightly active. Maintain a controlled, upright body position. Engage your core lightly to minimize swinging. Focus on maintaining even pressure through both hands. Avoid adjusting your grip during the hold. Perform two to three rounds of 30-second holds.

45-Second Dead Hang

A 45-second dead hang places you well above average for your age. “A 45-second dead hang places you well above average and demonstrates excellent grip resilience,” Brady explains.

How to do it:

Grip the overhead bar firmly with both hands. Position your hands evenly and securely before lifting off. Fully extend your body beneath the bar. Keep your shoulders active throughout the hold. Engage your core to maintain stability. Avoid swinging or twisting. Complete two to three rounds with full recovery between sets.

60-Second Dead Hang

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Holding a dead hang for a full minute after 55 is considered elite-level grip endurance. Reaching this level reflects exceptional strength in the forearms, hands, shoulders, and upper back. “If you can hang for a full minute after 55, your grip strength is considered elite for your age group,” says Brady.

How to do it:

Set your grip carefully before beginning the hold. Position your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lift your feet from the floor and fully extend your body. Engage your shoulders without shrugging upward excessively. Keep your core stable and your legs still. Avoid swinging or twisting. Aim for one to two quality 60-second holds.

Assisted Dead Hangs

Assisted dead hangs are a fantastic progression for people building toward longer unsupported dead hangs. “Even assisted dead hangs can significantly improve grip strength and shoulder health over time,” Brady explains.

How to do it: