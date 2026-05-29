5 Bed Exercises That Burn Belly Fat Better Than HIIT Workouts After 60

A performance specialist shares 5 bed exercises that help address belly fat after 60.

One of the most popular workouts in the world is high-intensity interval training, better known as HIIT. It includes workouts of quick, intense, high-effort bursts alternating with short, low-intensity recovery times. This modality kicks up your metabolism and results in a calorie burn during the workout—and even after you finish. While so many individuals love the cardio, strength, and calorie-burning qualities, it’s not the only way to reduce belly fat.

“High-intensity workouts become less sustainable for adults after 60 because your body responds differently to high-intensity training as you age,” explains Karly Mendez, PhD, Senior Human Performance Specialist with Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute. “For example, there are biological changes such as slower muscle recovery, decline in fast twitch muscle fibers, reduced joint cartilage, and lower max heart rates. Joint pain, stiffness, fatigue, and past injuries can also make high-intensity exercise uncomfortable or difficult.”

Below, Mendez shares a safer, more sustainable approach than HIIT as you age. Check out these five bed exercises that can help burn belly fat after 60.

“These exercises are great because they don’t put too much stress on the body, all while still improving muscle activation, blood circulation, and mobility. These exercises are also sustainable and simple, which can help older adults be consistent with these exercises,” Mendez shares.

Now, let’s dive in!

Glute Bridges

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Seated Knee Lifts

Begin sitting tall at the edge of the bed with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on the mattress for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides.

Dead Bugs

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate.

Side-Lying Leg Lifts

Begin by lying on one side with your legs stacked, your head resting on your bottom arm, and your top hand placed on your hip. Lift your top leg upward. Hold it for a moment. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

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