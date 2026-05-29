The 10-Minute Daily Routine Restores Full-Body Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 55

Carve 10 minutes out of your day for this simple Pilates flow.

For many individuals, mornings were made for a good cup of coffee and a solid workout routine. This is especially true as you age, since your body experiences many changes in metabolism, muscle loss, hormones, and more. It’s essential to do just the right workout to maintain lean muscle so you can continue to live and enjoy life without assistance. The good news is you don’t have to work out for hours. In fact, we are here with a 10-minute daily routine that can help restore full-body strength faster than gym machines after 55.

To rebuild practical, everyday strength, Pilates can be an incredibly effective method to consider.

“Without using machines, traditional Pilates builds strength from the core outward, improves posture, balance, and flexibility. It strengthens muscles, enhances endurance, boosts stability and balance, increases flexibility, and improves joint mobility,” explains Jill Drummond, VP of Fitness at BODYBAR Pilates. Before joining the BODYBAR team, Drummond was the Global Education and Program Manager at Freemotion Fitness from 2019 through 2023.

Below, Drummond shares her go-to exercises to help rebuild total-body strength. Spend 10 minutes doing them each day. Keep in mind that it’s first important to ace the foundational movement patterns—pushing, pulling, lunging, and twisting—from a solid core.

“These are the most important to prioritize—especially for full-body strength as we age,” Drummond shares.

Saw

Assume a forearm plank, keeping your body straight from head to heels. Shift your body forward, moving your shoulders just past your elbows. Rock your body back, pushing through your toes so your shoulders move just past your elbows. Continue this smooth “sawing” motion from the forearm plank position.

Hip Dips

Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the mat, hip-distance apart. Rest your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Engage your glutes and core as you lift your hips into a bridge position. From the bridge, gradually dip your hips to the right without touching the mat. Return to the center. Repeat on the other side.

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