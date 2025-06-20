Del Taco Just Introduced Wild New Carnitas

If carnitas is on the menu, I’m ordering it. There is nothing more delicious than the Mexican-style pork, which is slow-cooked and simmered in aromatic spices for hours to the point where it is falling apart, and so incredibly tender and tasty that the flavors just melt into your mouth. If you live near a Del Taco (unfortunately, I don’t, sigh) run don’t walk to the drive-thru ASAP: The Mexican fast food chain just introduced a whole carnitas menu.

Carnits Burrito

According to Del Taco, the Slow-Cooked Pork Carnitas features pork that is “slow-cooked for hours and simmered in authentic spices.” It is then topped “with a kick” of their NewRoasted Salsa Roja made from fire-roasted tomatillos and smoky chipotle peppers. “This combination of flavors brings that authentic, melt-in-your-mouth flavor to their tender, juicy pork carnitas,” they tell us.

Carnitas Combo Burrito

The first menu option to experience the delicious meat is the Carnitas Combo Burrito. “Tender, slow-cooked shredded pork carnitas loaded with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and our new roasted salsa roja, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla,” they say.

Carnitas Street Tacos

Next up, you can order Carnitas Street Tacos, which come with three tacos per order. “Tender, slow-cooked shredded pork carnitas topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro, and our new roasted salsa roja, all wrapped in a warm corn tortilla,” they explain.

Carnitas Loaded Fries

There is also a Carnitas Loaded Fries option. “Crinkle Cut Fries topped with tender, slow-cooked shredded pork carnitas, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, our new roasted salsa roja, secret sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro,” the description reads.

Carnitas Quesadilla

The final option is the Carnitas Quesadilla. “Tender, slow-cooked shredded pork carnitas, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and our new roasted salsa roja, folded in a flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection,” Del Taco explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Funnel Cake Fries

There are two additional new items on the menu. One is Funnel Cake Fries. “A twist on a classic, fan fave fair food, these delicious Funnel Cake Fries are fried until golden brown and crispy then dusted with powdered sugar,” says Del Taco.

Independence Poppers

Independence Poppers are the other new item. “This treat has strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with blue raspberry flavor and refreshing Sprite® or lemonade over ice or in a creamy vanilla shake,” they say. There are four options:

Independence Lemonade Poppers with Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade

Independence Sprite® Poppers

Independence Regular Shake Poppers

The Brand Is Excited About the New Launch

“Our guests want food that tastes great, that’s made from real ingredients and fits their budget, and that’s exactly what this new carnitas lineup delivers,” said Sarah McAloon, interim president of Del Taco. “We’re proud as Del to offer this new slow-cooked Carnitas line up made with real and tasty Salsa Roja everyone can enjoy, paired with fun seasonal menu items that say ‘Del Yeah!’ to bold, real flavor.”