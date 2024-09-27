We Asked Derek Hough About His Favorite Foods & Snacks and His Answers Are So Relatable

Derek Hough has been beaming into millions of American living rooms since 2007 when he made his debut as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars. He danced for the show until 2016, winning a record-breaking six times with his celebrity partners Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, and Bindi Irwin. By 2020, he was back at it, returning to the show as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo.

We recently had the chance to sit down with Hough, 39, for a video interview about what he does to relax, his healthy habits, and (of course) his favorite foods and snacks.

"I don't eat a ton on show days, maybe some chicken and broccoli," he says, adding that he keeps his DWTS trailer stocked with protein shakes, protein bars, and mixed nuts. As for how he maintains his healthy lifestyle, he tells us it's all about being prepared and planning ahead: "Healthy habits and consistency are key."

After a long day of taping, Hough admits that he unwinds just like the rest of us: "I love to chill…I like to go home, snack, and stream," he says, noting that some of his favorite shows at the moment include House of Dragons, The Rings of Power, and The Perfect Couple (and yes, he loved the viral dance moment from the opener!).

So, what are some of his favorite go-to snacks and foods? "I love spicy foods, [especially] hot wings," he admits, noting that his wife, Hayley Erbert (a fellow dancer and former DWTS troupe member) is from Kansas, so naturally, the couple loves to indulge in some good Southern barbecue. As for snacks, he's a fan of chips and salsa, pretzels, popcorn, and chocolate, to name a few.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Of course, those delicious foods can also come with some unpleasant side effects—namely, some killer heartburn. That's why Hough recently partnered with the antacid brand Pepcid. After a few too many hot wings, he turns to Pepcid Max Icy Cool Mint for fast heartburn relief that provides an instant cooling sensation.

Check out our full video interview with Hough below, and find out which DWTS pro he'd choose to be stranded on a desert island with, what he thinks of the season 33 contestants (so far!), and which fellow DWTS judge he'd most want to have cook for him.

As for whether fans can expect any behind-the-scenes romances this season, Hough teases, "We might see some showmances!"