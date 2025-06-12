Dr Pepper Recall Upgraded as FDA Warns of Serious Health Risk for Diabetics

Grocery recalls are becoming increasingly more common. According to compliance company Traceone, the total number of food recalls issued by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture grew 15% between 2020 and 2024. There are various reasons why food may be recalled, ranging from accidental contamination of ingredients to sanitation violations at manufacturing plants. Recently, there was an upgraded recall of a Dr. Pepper product you may have in your fridge.

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar Is Being Recalled

On May 23, the FDA and Dr Pepper issued an initial, voluntary recall for more than 19,000 cans of Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. Why was it recalled? The seemingly sugar-free soda was later found to contain the full amount of sugar included in classic Dr Pepper. This could be potentially dangerous for people who are sensitive to sugar, including those with diabetes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There Is Actually a Lot of Sugar in Them

On June 5, the FDA reclassified the recall as a Class II, a “situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The Recall Includes 19,203 Cans

The recall includes 19,203 cans packaged in 12- or 24-pack cases of 12-fluid-ounce cans distributed in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The product code XXXXRS05165 appears on the recalled items. Each case comes with a “Best By” date of February 16, 2026.

Other Recent Recalls: Topo Chico

Earlier this month, Coca-Cola issued a voluntary recall of Topo Chico mineral water in five states due to concerns about potential Pseudomonas contamination. This bacterium can be deadly to individuals with weakened immune systems. It included five states, Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas, where the product was distributed to 40 different Costco locations.

Eggs

This month, there was also a big egg recall. The FDA revealed that August Egg Company of Hilmar, California, was recalling 1,700,000 dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs. The eggs “have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella,” they stated. According to the FDA, the potentially contaminated eggs were distributed from February 3, 2025, through May 15, 2025. They had sell-by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 4, 2025, and were sold at retail locations in California and Nevada, including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raley’s, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs.

Tostitos Cantina Chips

Another recall earlier this year involving a major brand included a limited number of 13-oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, which may have contained undeclared milk, an allergen for some people. “Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” says the FDA. The recall affected less than 1,300 bags of chips sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, visit the FDA website.

Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine Frozen Meals

Earlier this year, Nestlé USA initiated a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine and STOUFFER’S frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material.

The recall is limited to Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and STOUFFER’S Party Size Chicken Lasagna, produced between August 2024 and March 2025 and distributed at major retailers in the U.S. between September 2024 and March 2025. For more information, visit the FDA website.