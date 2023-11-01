DiGiorno's Wild New Thanksgiving Pizza Is a Hodgepodge of All Your Favorite Holiday Foods

It's officially November, and that means the Thanksgiving cravings are starting to set in. If you can't wait until the 23rd to sample that first turkey-cran-gravy bite in all its glory, you're in luck—DiGiorno's is bringing the Thanksgiving flavors to its menu starting right now.

Every Wednesday from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22, DiGiorno will be selling specialty Thanksgiving Pizzas available online. They come absolutely loaded with classic Thanksgiving dishes all at once! Think turkey, sweet potato, green beans and crispy onions (a green bean casserole callout), cranberries, a heaping of gravy sauce, and then, of course, because this is still pizza, lots and lots of cheese—specifically, mozzarella and cheddar.

Maybe you're a Thanksgiving enthusiast who waits all year for dishes featuring cranberry, turkey, and gravy to make their appearance on seasonal menus again, or maybe you've honestly never been a big Thanksgiving meal fan—but you're thinking the addition of a thick pizza crust and a topping of cheese could turn it all around for you. Either way, this pizza sounds so outrageous that you're going to want to try it for yourself, and that means you'll have to act fast.

The Thanksgiving Pizza is only available online on Wednesdays and in limited quantities. Orders are first come, first served, so head over to the company's website quickly to get yours for just $11.23—a bargain considering it's basically a full holiday meal and a pizza all in one.

DiGiorno's senior brand manager Kimberly Holowiak calls the new offering "a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," and we couldn't agree more.

If you're wary of trying out all these toppings at once but reading this has you craving pizza anyway, know that DiGiorno's regular offerings are much easier to get your hands on than this specialty pie. You can order their pies through Walmart, Instacart, AmazonFresh, and more, or find them in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store.

If you're looking for a healthy way to indulge in frozen pizza, our dietitians recommend DiGiorno's Thin Crust Margherita Pizza, which keeps the saturated fat and sugar content low while also cutting down on carbs with its thin crust. Other healthy DiGiorno's picks include the Thin & Crispy Pepperoni and Peppers pizza, the Artisan Thin Crust Pesto Lover's Pizza, and the Thin & Crispy Spinach and Garlic Pizzas, all of which sneak in a few servings of veggies for vitamin and fiber content and stick to a thin crust for the carb-conscious.

While we can't guarantee the Thanksgiving Pizza tops the list of healthy options, that's what the holidays are for—indulging in those rich, cheesy flavors that leave you feeling festive and well-fed.