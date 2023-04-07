25 Best Healthy Frozen Pizza Pies, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There's nothing quite like enjoying a cheesy pizza with your favorite toppings to go along with wine and a movie. Some people prefer making their own pie, but this can take a lot of time and energy that you just may not have. There's always delivery, but this can get quite expensive by the time you add on fees and tip. For an easy, affordable option for your next night in, frozen pizzas are the way to go. However, some frozen pizzas are healthier than others.

Unfortunately, frozen foods can often contain higher amounts of preservatives, sodium, and trans fat, and frozen pizzas specifically are known for containing more saturated fat, refined carbs, and sodium as well. But, if you know what to look for and are aware of some healthier options, you can feel confident when picking out your next frozen pizza.

What to focus on when choosing a healthy frozen pizza

Saturated and trans fat: According to the American Heart Association, we should aim to have no more than 13 grams of saturated fat per day. The World Health Organization adds that when it comes to trans fats, we should try to eliminate them completely if possible, or at least limit them to 2.2 grams per day. When choosing a pizza, look for types that have zero trans fats and lower levels of saturated fat.

Sodium: Frozen pizzas can also be higher in sodium, so it's important to pay attention to how much you're getting in each serving. The FDA recommends keeping your sodium count below 2,300 milligrams a day, so aim for pizzas with no more than 800 grams per serving if possible.

Fiber and protein: Finding frozen pizzas with higher levels of protein and fiber can help you feel satiated and stay full longer. Look at these nutrients on the nutrition label to make sure your pizza contains some of each.

What the crust is made of: The default for most pizza crust is white, refined flour, but there are different brands out there making healthier crust options. For example, you may see crusts made from cauliflower, chickpeas, or whole grains, which will automatically up your fiber intake and lower your intake of refined carbohydrates and sugars.

When it comes to making your frozen pizza meal healthier as a whole, you can also add some helpful side items. "To make any of these pies any healthier, I'd suggest adding sautéed vegetables, steamed frozen vegetables, or eating a side salad," says Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and member of our Medical Expert Board.

The 25 healthiest frozen pizzas you can buy

1 Miltons' Craft Bakers Cauliflower Crust Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Per 1/4 pizza : 230 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 570 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 12 g protein

For those looking for a pizza with fewer refined carbs than normal, Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and author of The First Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook and Fueling Male Fertility suggests Miltons' Craft Bakers Cauliflower Crust Pizza.

"This frozen pizza is made with a cauliflower crust that actually tastes good," says Manaker. "Cooking it results in a perfectly crispy pizza and it is made with quality ingredients. Totally gluten-free and packed with nutrients, this pizza is always in my Costco cart when I make a run to the superstore."

2 Snow Days Veggie White Pizza Rolls

Per 5-piece serving : 220 calories, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 7 g protein

Yes, you can still enjoy the savory flavors of pizza when you're on the go, and you don't have to resort to super unhealthy options.

"Snow Days Veggie White Pizza Bites are my go-to when I want a pizza snack but I don't want fried options that are loaded with less-than-ideal ingredients," says Manaker. "Snow Days pizza rolls are gluten-free, grain-free, and organic. Best of all? My daughter is happy to eat them!"

3 Banza Four Cheese Pizza

Per 1/2 pizza : 400 calories, 16 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (7 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 17 g protein

Cauliflower crust is a common alternative to using white refined flour, but if you've never tried chickpea pizza crust, you're missing out on a great gluten-free option that's packed with protein.

"Banza frozen pizza is a chickpea-based pizza full of nutrients, high in protein and fiber, and low in carbs," says Manaker. "Banza Pizza has a delicious, crispy crust and doughy center that is always a delight to eat."

4 Planta Pizza

Planta makes everything from sauces, to cakes, to burger patties, and thankfully, healthy frozen pizza. "Planta is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and totally delicious," says Manaker. "If you can't get to one of their restaurants, having a frozen Planta pizza on-hand is the next best option."

5 Talia De Napoli Pizza

Per 1/3 pizza : 250 calories, 6 g fat (3.2 g saturated fat), 770 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 10 g protein

When you can find frozen pizzas that contain real, nutrient-dense toppings without a ton of saturated fat, that's a win. "Talia De Napoli is pizza that is handcrafted in Napoli and is made from quality ingredients," says Manaker. "With nourishing toppings to pick from like artichoke or eggplant, it is a fantastic pizza to have on hand for a special pizza night."

6 Tattooed Chef Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

Per 1/4 pizza : 290 calories, 12 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 590 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 15 g protein

Tattooed Chef makes a variety of delicious vegan and gluten-free products, including frozen pizza to enjoy at home. "They make vegan-friendly pizzas with a cauliflower crust, and the plant-based cheese they use tastes amazing," says Manaker. "And, enjoying this pizza gives a boost of protein and fiber to a balanced diet."

7 Amy's Kitchen Spinach Veggie Crust

Per 1/3 pizza : 250 calories, 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 470 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 8 g protein

According to Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD at Balance One Supplements, "Amy's Kitchen makes a variety of frozen pizzas that are made with organic ingredients, and they use whole wheat flour and no hydrogenated oils or trans fats." This Veggie Crust Spinach Pizza specifically uses broccoli, cauliflower, and sweet potato, so you can enjoy a boost of important vitamins and nutrients while chowing down on a delicious slice.

8 365 Mediterranean Thin Crust Pizza

Per 1/3 pizza : 320 calories, 14 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 830 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 13 g protein

According to Young, the Mediterranean Thin Crust Pizza from Whole Foods is a great option for those who enjoy doing their grocery shopping here. "This pizza contains a thin crust, and 1/3 of the pie is only 300 calories," says Young. "It has 2 grams fiber, no added sugar, and 13 grams protein."

9 Caulipower Margherita Pizza

Per 1/2 pizza : 350 calories, 14 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 540 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 12 g protein

Another awesome cauliflower crust option, Caulipower's Margherita Pizza is a healthy frozen pizza option with only 5 grams of saturated fat and a boost of 12 grams of protein.

"This pizza is made with cauliflower crust, which is gluten-free and lower in refined carbs than regular pizza," says Young. "Half the pie is 350 calories which is a reasonable calorie count."

10 Caulipower Veggie Glow Up

Per 1/2 pizza : 340 calories, 13 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 500 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 11 g protein

For those who don't love a Margherita pizza but still want the gluten-free crust they can trust, the Caulipower Veggie Glow Up is a great option that comes with protein, a little less saturated fat and is a delicious way to get more vegetables into your meal.

"This frozen pizza is made with a cauliflower crust, making it a lower-carbohydrate and gluten-free option," says Best. "It also uses rBST-free cheese and has no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors."

11 Amy's Pizza Margherita

Per 1/3 pizza : 270 calories, 12 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 540 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 10 g protein

As we mentioned earlier, Amy's frozen pizzas come with tons of flavor options to choose from, including their classic Margherita. "This pie contains a thinner crust, tomato sauce made from organic tomatoes, and is topped with mozzarella cheese," says Young. "It's a good pick because it is relatively low in calories, contains fiber, and has little added sugar."

12 Quest Nutrition Thin Crust Pizza 4-Cheese

Per 1/2 pizza : 330 calories, 20 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 540 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (19 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 27 g protein

Products from Quest Nutrition are almost always lower in carbs and sugar, as well as higher in protein, and their frozen pizza is no exception. "Quest Nutrition makes a protein pizza that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates," says Best. "It is made with a whey protein crust and contains no gluten, soy, or artificial ingredients."

13 Alex's Awesome Sourdough Mushroom Pizza

Per 1/3 pizza : 280 calories, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (5 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 12 g protein

Sourdough bread has been found to help some people digest bread more easily, and it is also known to potentially help your gut health through the fermentation process. Although you may be able to find sourdough pizza in certain restaurants, it's hard to come by when you need a frozen option. Thankfully, Alex's Awesome Sourdough makes great non-GMO, organic frozen pizzas that use a sourdough crust.

14 DiGiorno Thin Crust Margherita Pizza

Per 1/4 pizza : 270 calories, 10 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 610 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 13 g protein

Let's be honest, DiGiorno certainly has its fair share of unhealthy frozen pizzas loaded with saturated fat and calories. But, this famous pizza brand has released some healthier alternatives. Take their Thin Crust Margherita Pizza, for example. It only contains 5 grams of saturated fat and 4 grams of sugar per serving.

15 Daiya Fire-Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Per 1/4 pizza : 300 calories, 11 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 500 mg sodium, 46 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 4 g protein

Daiya Foods is known for its dairy-free, gluten-free products like cheese shreds, cheese slices, cream cheese, salad dressings, and of course, frozen pizzas. The Fire-Roasted Vegetable has only 4 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium, and it can help you sneak in some veggies while still indulging in a slice or two.

16 Newman's Own Thin and Crispy Margherita Pizza

Per 1/3 pizza : 320 calories, 14 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 710 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 15 g protein

Similarly to DiGiorno, Newman's Own is another brand of frozen pizzas that are often loaded with higher amounts of sugar, refined carbohydrates, fat, and calories. And while this Margherita Pizza is still a bit higher in saturated fat and sodium than a lot of the options on this list, it's a better choice than most of the other Newman's Own options.

17 California Pizza Kitchen Margherita Pizza

Per 1/3 pizza : 300 calories, 16 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 12 g protein

You may love taking a trip to California Pizza Kitchen to sit and enjoy their enormous menu of pizzas, but their frozen pies give you the chance to indulge in the comfort of your own home with a glass of wine and a Netflix movie. And, compared to many other frozen pizza options, the sodium and saturated fat levels are relatively low.

18 Sweet Earth Veggie Lover's Pizza

Per 1/3 pizza : 210 calories, 6 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (5 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein

You may not automatically think of pizza and vegetables in the same sentence, but it doesn't mean it can't happen! The Sweet Earth Veggie Lover's Pizza is topped with mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, corn, and cauliflower sauce, and the crust contains carrots and cornmeal. With 5 grams of fiber and only 2.5 grams of saturated fat per serving, this frozen pizza is a health win.

19 Trader Joe's Pizza Parlanno

Per 1/4 pizza : 330 calories, 16 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 13 g protein

For those who love finding the best foods at Trader Joe's, you may want to try their frozen Pizza Parlanno. Although this one is still a bit high in fat and sodium, we appreciate that it only has 6 grams of saturated fat per serving and that it comes with 13 grams of protein to help keep you full.

20 California Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Crust Uncured Pepperoni Mushroom & Sausage Pizza

Per 1/3 pizza : 300 calories, 15 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 740 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 12 g protein

This California Pizza Kitchen option is made with a gluten-free cauliflower crust, as well as uncured pepperoni, meaning the meat wasn't preserved using synthetic nitrates or nitrites.

21 Chloe Delectably Vegan Mediterranean Pizza

Per 1/2 pizza : 300 calories, 13 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 770 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 4 g protein

Just because you're eating plant-based doesn't mean you can't enjoy a comforting slice of pizza. This Mediterranean pizza from Chloe Vegan Foods is soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and egg-free, and is made with a cauliflower crust.

22 American Flatbread Chicken & Pesto

Per 1/4 pizza : 330 calories, 14 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 610 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 15 g protein

American Flatbread makes a variety of products with trustworthy ingredients and appealing nutrition info, including their Chicken & Pesto Flatbread. This flatbread only has 4 grams of saturated fat per serving, and its 15 grams of protein is better than most frozen pizzas out there.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

23 Cali'flour Traditional Original Italian Crust Keto Pizza

Per 1/3 pizza : 90 calories, 5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 190 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 8 g protein

Those on the Keto diet may feel as though they have to say goodbye to things like pizza, but with Cali'flour's Keto Pizza Crusts, this doesn't have to be the case. With only 3 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar, and 8 grams of protein, you can't beat this crust when it comes to nutrition.

24 Daily Harvest Artichoke + Spinach Flatbread

Per 1 flatbread : 360 calories, 17 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 48 g carbs (8 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 8 g protein

Daily Harvest makes delicious, healthy products with ingredients you can trust, and their Artichoke + Spinach Flatbread is the perfect way to treat yourself while still sticking to your health goals.

25 Good & Gather Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust Vegetable Pizza

Per 1/2 pizza : 280 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 7 g protein

With only 3 grams of saturated fat and 280 calories in half of the pizza, you can indulge and have that extra slice without having to worry about going overboard. This Target brand pizza has a good amount of veggies on top too!