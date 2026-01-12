5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Comfort Food, According to Chefs

Southern chefs say these classic diners still deliver the kind of comfort food that feels like home.

Comfort food in the South isn’t about trends or fancy dining experiences — it’s about familiarity, flavor and dishes that feel like home. From crispy fried chicken to slow-simmered gravies and pies that taste like Sunday dinner, the South has plenty of options for good food, but some diners stand out. According to Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table, who is based in Atlanta, there are five diners Southerners swear by for the ultimate comfort food. Read on.

Huddle House

Huddle House is a classic Southern spot beloved for its budget-friendly diner food, friendly small-town vibe, 24-hour availability and comfort food like stuffed hashbrowns. “Huddle House serves traditional diner breakfast and comfort food, with a focus on eggs, pancakes, and country-style meals,” Buchanan says. “A lot of locations are in smaller Southern towns, which is why it tends to have a loyal local crowd.”

Waffle House

Many often compare Waffle House to Huddle House, but both diners have unique qualities, offer good food and are affordable.

According to Buchanan, “Waffle House is all about simple breakfast food like waffles, eggs, bacon and hash browns cooked right in front of you.” She explains, “It’s fast, consistent and open when a lot of other places aren’t. For many Southerners, it’s just part of everyday life.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is another Southern favorite. Famous for its meaty, hearty dishes and Southern hospitality, it’s a go-to for Buchanan.”Cracker Barrel is known for biscuits and gravy, meatloaf, chicken and dumplings, and full country breakfasts,” she says. “People go for straightforward comfort food that feels familiar, especially dishes that have been on Southern tables for years.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

IHOP is a big hit in the South and, according to Buchanan, a go-to for locals. “IHOP is the spot for pancakes, omelets and big breakfast plates,” she says. “People like that it’s casual and easy, and you can usually find something that everyone at the table is happy with. It’s especially popular for breakfast-for-dinner or weekend mornings.”

Denny’s

Denny’s is an American classic that Southerners love, Buchanan says. “Denny’s is popular because it serves full meals at any time of day,” she explains. “People order breakfast plates late at night, burgers during the day, and comfort-style dinners all in the same place. That flexibility is a big part of why it’s stayed so popular.”