7 Dollar Tree Products That Shoppers Say Are the Best Steals This Month

Shoppers say these must-have Dollar Tree finds are too good to pass up.
Published on February 20, 2025 | 8:16 AM

Now that Valentine's Day is over and all the aisles filled with love-themed gifts and sweet treats have been cleared, there is more room for new items at your local Dollar Tree. And, according to some of the store's most devoted shoppers, there are lots of great finds and steals this month at your local outpost. From Spring cleaning organizational tools and adorable Easter decorations and candy to brand-new ice cream and other food in the freezer section, you won't want to sleep on these items. Here are 7 Dollar Tree products that shoppers say are the best deals this month.

Spring Cleaning Organization Finds

@ChristinaMakesThings/YouTube

If you are getting a head start on your spring cleaning, head to Dollar Tree. There are lots of YouTubers fawning over all the great "organization finds" at Dollar Tree, which even comes in really pretty spring pastels. "I'm really liking these wire baskets," @ChristinaMakesThings gushed.

Ben's Original Microwave Rice

@EricaFuller/YouTube

Ben's Original Microwave Rice is hot off the Dollar Tree truck, according to YouTuber @EricaFuller. "It cooks in 90 seconds," she says. It comes in lots of different varieties, including Smoky Southwest Style and Chinese Style Five Spice.

Ice Cream

@Shopwithmecali/YouTube

@Shopwithmecali reveals that "cheap ice cream" is new in stores. "They actually have ice cream for $1.25 in coffee, strawberry cheesecake, vanilla bean, mint chocolate chip, cookies and cream," she says.

Rice Krispies Treats Peeps

@trailertrish/YouTube

Easter is coming and Dollar Tree is feeling shelves with themed candy, including Peeps. One shopper, @TrailerTrish, claims to have scored four different flavors of the marshmallow treats including Rice Krispies Treats Peeps.

Easter Decorations

ScreenshotDollar Tree

"Dollar Tree is getting their Easter stuff out and it's so cute," said @GraceSmith. One of her favoirte items? A little bunny garland for $3. "So cute," she says. She also found ornaments for Easter trees and a giant Peeps egg holder.

Banquet Chicken Pot Pie

Deena Bryant recently went shopping with her followers at Dollar Tree and showed them some of the hot new items in the freezer section, including Banquet Chicken Pot Pie. "I like these," she gushed.

Coffee Pods

Shutterstock

Coffee lovers, run, don't walk to your local store. Dollartree.goodies5 shared on Instagram that a new shipment of coffee pods — in every variety under the sun – is in stock.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
