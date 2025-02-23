Dolly Parton Just Launched a New Frozen Food Line and Fans Are Excited

Anyone who is accustomed to working 9 to 5 — especially Dolly Parton — understands the importance of having some really great frozen meal options on hand. This week the country legend announced she is launching a new line of frozen meals, and of course, it's totally on brand.

Dolly Is Introducing Single Serve Frozen Meals

"Dolly is putting the frozen meal game on notice! New Dolly Parton Single Serve Meals, southern-inspired, quality comfort food," food blogger Markie Devo wrote on social media, revealing the meals, Chicken & Dumplings, Beef Pot Roast, Country Fried Steak, and Shrimp & Grits

There Is Also a New Dessert

And for those with a sweet tooth, you aren't being neglected. "Dolly is also releasing a new Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler," Deco reveals.

They Will Be Sold at Major Grocery Stores

Where and when will you be able to enjoy Dolly's new meals? While no release date has been set, they will be sold at major stores that carry the brand. The announcement comes three years after Dolly debuted her line of baking products alongside Conagra Foods' Duncan Hines in 2022. Other items as part of her line with Duncan Hines includes Chocolate, Coconut, Yellow, and Strawberry Cake Mixes, flavored cake icing, Cinnamon Crumb Cake Mix, Blueberry Muffin Mix, and Banana Nut Muffin Mix. She also sells Sugar and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, two kinds of brownie mix, Buttermilk Pancake Mix, and syrup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans Are Excited

"I almost grab my purse like it was already in the store that country fried steak will be bought," one person commented. "I need the mac and cheese in a single serving lol," writes another. "1000% trust Dolly on this and will be trying them all," a third chimed in. "The ancestry in me wants to try the shrimp and grits, the country fried steak too!!! Hello happy food coma," another added.

Dolly Said in 2024 That She Planned on Expanding the Line

"I loved co-creating my Duncan Hines line with Conagra and I'm thrilled we're going well beyond the baking aisle with new items across the store," Parton said in January 2024 in a Conagra press release. "We're looking to continue to inspire special moments in the kitchen, with some of my family's favorite recipes, and I think people are really going to love them!"