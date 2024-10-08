Domino's Giving Away Millions of Free Pizzas—Here's How To Claim Yours

Domino's understands hanger emergencies better than anyone and is here to assuage yours with a free, piping hot pizza.

After debuting in 2023, Domino's Emergency Pizza Program is back for the second time. Starting today, customers can score a free medium, two-topping pizza "whenever they need it the most."

To claim your free pizza, simply place an online delivery order or a digital carryout order of at least $7.99. After the order is confirmed, your Emergency Pizza will appear in the "My Deals & Rewards" section of your Domino's Rewards account. If you're not already a Rewards member, you can sign up on the chain's website. This deal will be available through Jan. 19, 2025, and you will have 30 days to redeem your free pizza.

"We launched our Emergency Pizza program last year and customers loved it so much we knew we had to bring it back in a big way," says Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president and chief brand officer. "Life can throw unexpected curveballs, and sometimes a hot, delicious pizza is just what you need to turn things around. Maybe you tested a new dinner recipe that turned out to be a disaster, or perhaps you ran out of time to buy groceries—whatever your emergency, Domino's is here to help with a free pizza."

The excitement doesn't stop at Domino's giving away millions of free pizzas. The chain also has two upcoming brand integrations intended "to bring Emergency Pizza to life in two completely different, yet very entertaining ways," according to Trumbull.

One way the chain is doing this is by joining forces with Amazon and Twitch as part of a new Fortnight game called The Glitch, which launches on Oct. 14. In this game, players experience a Domino's-branded "Red vs. Blue" player map, where they can compete by capturing and maintaining control of a Domino's storefront. If there is an emergency, players can "break the glass" to secure an Emergency Pizza, which will fully restore their health.

Keeping the fun going, the pizza chain is also teaming up with gaming influencers to host live streams while embarking on the new brand experience in The Glitch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to its upcoming gaming debut, Domino's has partnered with the nail brand Olive & June for the release of a limited-edition Emergency Pizza Mani Kit. This will be available on the nail brand's website starting on Oct. 17. Each kit includes two nail polish colors: carryout, which is red, and delivery, which is blue. There will also be a quick dry top coat and pizza topping nail stickers for some additional pizzazz.

If you'd prefer an instant manicure, the kit also features press-on nails, which are available in three designs: "I Heart Pizza French," "Secret Sauce Velvet," or "Extra Cheese Please." The "Extra Cheese Please" option also includes an array of pizza topping nail stickers.