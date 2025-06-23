7 Domino’s Orders That Still Work on a Belly Fat Loss Plan

While trying to ditch belly fat, many turn to restrictive diets, limit eating out and hit the gym more often. While the hard work pays off, it’s not always sustainable and every now and then you just need a slice of pizza. Whether it’s girl’s night, a family dinner or you just don’t feel like cooking, pizza is an easy and delicious way to enjoy a meal, however it’s not known to be the healthiest.

But believe it or not, you can have Domino’s while trying to lose belly fat “as long as you plan ahead and stay intentional,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

She explains, “You don’t need to earn your pizza, and you definitely don’t need to punish yourself after. Have a slice but add salad with a lean protein and some fiber, and stay hydrated.”

Another recommendation from Tateossian is to plan ahead and “adjust your total daily calories and macros to accommodate it, enjoy, and move on!” She says, ” Consistency matters more than perfection, and building a healthy, balanced metabolism includes flexibility.”

With that in mind, there’s no need to be left out on pizza night. Here are seven healthier options to order from Domino’s.

Pacific Veggie Thin Crust Pizza

One slice of Pacific Veggie Thin Crust Pizza is a smart choice that won’t blow your weight management goals.

“A slice is just 140 calories with 4g protein and loaded with fiber-rich veggies,” says Tateossian. “Pair it with a side salad (dressing on the side to keep fat content low) plus 90 grams of grilled chicken breast and you’ve got a balanced, nutrient-dense meal.”

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (No Croutons)

The Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad without croutons is a nice addition to a slice of pizza and a great way to get protein.

“At 220 calories and 30g of protein (again, with dressing on the side to keep fat content low), this is a fantastic lean protein option that keeps blood sugar stable and cravings on hold,” says Tateossian.

Classic Garden Salad with Extra Chicken and Light Dressing on the Side

To get a higher protein intake, order the Classic Garden Salad with extra chicken and light dressing on the side.

“Add grilled chicken for 25g protein and opt for half the dressing,” Tateossian recommends. It’s filling, hydrating, and fiber-rich for blood sugar and belly fat regulation.”

She adds, “If you are like me, you may like a nicely dressed salad. There is nothing worse than boring lettuce. So here is what I do: Use half the salad dressing and mix it with a little water. It will create more volume, less fat, and still give you a nice flavor profile.”

Plain Wings

Wings are always a crowd pleaser and according to Tateossian are okay to order from Domino’s.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

However, she recommends “No breading, just protein and healthy fats. 200 calories, 17g protein. A great low-carb, high-protein option when paired with a veggie side.”

Hand-Tossed Cheese Pizza

Another pizza option is a slice of Hand-Tossed Cheese Pizza.

Tateossian says it’s just “200 calories and 8g protein. Not the leanest, but if you love it, have it! Just pair with a high-protein, high-fiber salad to stabilize blood sugar and stop overindulgence.”

Spinach & Feta Thin Crust

A piece of the Spinach & Feta Thin Crust is low in calories and tasty!

According to Tateossian, a slice is around 150 calories and has 6 grams of protein with calcium-rich cheese and leafy greens. Add a protein shake before, or add in a protein on the side to hit your macro targets.”

Parmesan Bread Bites

The Parmesan Bread Bites come in an order of 16 or 32, but Tateossian suggests only having two.

“Yes, even these can work! If you’re craving bread, have a few on the side with a protein and veggie forward meal. 150 calories for 2, so portion control is key.”