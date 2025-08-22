7 Chains Fans Say Have the Freshest Donuts

There are few things more delicious than a freshly-cooked donut made with top quality ingredients: Whether you prefer the humbled glazed donut or a specialty cronut-like delicacy, donuts are a versatile and reasonably priced treat. While there are many independent donut shops selling exceptional donuts, many national chains are also serving up some seriously delectable delights. Here are seven chains fans say have the freshest, most delicious donuts in town.

Krispy Kreme

The chain that started the whole donut craze, Krispy Kreme still serves up delicious fresh donuts. “If I want soft original glazed donuts, I know I can trust Krispy Kreme. I got the Original Glazed Dozen and couldn’t help but already eat one on the ride home. It was so soft, fresh, and practically melts in your mouth! When my boyfriend and I brought it home, there was 4 left the next day,” one customer said on Yelp.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dunkin’ Donuts

Some Dunkin’ Donuts locations still bake in-house, and fans love it—especially when jelly donuts are on the menu. “Jelly. Say what you will. There are two people in this world: people that love jelly donuts, and liars,” one Redditor said.

Tim Hortons

Tim Horton’s customers are very loyal to their favorite donuts. If I wasn’t afraid of obesity and or diabetes I could probably live off the honey crueller,” one Redditor said. “That thing is magic. Easily the best thing Tim Hortons sells,” another agreed.

LaMar’s Donuts

LaMar’s Donuts is proud to offer delicious fresh treats. “Throughout the years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to tradition, perfecting timeless recipes while infusing them with modern flavors and using only the freshest ingredients. Our dedication to culinary excellence ensures that each bite of a LaMar’s donut is a delectable journey through time,” the chain says. “Definitely worth it to me. I usually just go there once a year though and buy enough to freeze,” one fan said about the donuts.

Winchell’s Donut House

Winchell’s Donut House serves up fresh, tasty donuts every day. “I have a Winchell’s down my street and I don’t know how it compares to other places but it’s so much better than what I had on the east coast which was either Dunkin Donuts or a place that was too fancy and pricey,” one Redditor said.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts fans rave about the quality of the donuts. “I love that place. They taste even better than they look. My favorites are Maple Bacon and Caramel Apple Pie, which unfortunately you can only get in the Fall,” one customer said. “I like the fact that the donuts are made fresh in front of you, but at the same time a lot of the toppings melt off,” another commented.

Voodoo Donut

Voodoo Donut has earned a cult following amongst donut-lovers. “I love the Diablos Rex! Their location at Universal Orlando doesn’t have quite as large of a selection, but the highlights are definitely all there!” one happy Redditor said. “They actually are made on-site. I saw a video of the process,” another commented.