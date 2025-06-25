 Skip to content

3 Doorway Exercises That Fix Forward Head Posture in 10 Days

Fix neck posture fast with these 3 doorway drills—no bands, no gym, just daily movement.
Avatar for Tyler Read
By
Published on June 25, 2025 | 6:00 AM

Forward head posture doesn’t just look bad, it drags down your entire body. Shoulders slump, neck muscles tighten, and every breath and movement gets harder. Over time, that misalignment leads to pain, fatigue, and tension you can’t stretch away. But with smart, targeted training, you fix the root of the problem fast.

Since first starting as a personal trainer years ago, I’ve helped hundreds of clients reverse years of poor posture and tech-neck with just a doorway and a few daily moves. These three exercises retrain your spine, activate neglected muscles, and realign your body from the ground up. You won’t need bands, weights, or hours in front of a mirror, just a wall, a doorway, and ten minutes a day.

Stand tall, roll your shoulders back, and commit to consistency. These drills fire up deep postural strength, opening your chest and stacking your head back where it belongs. Your spine resets, your energy rebounds, and your pain fades fast.

5 Classic Ab Exercises That Shrink Your Belly Fast After 40

1. Doorway Chin Tucks

This move repositions your head directly over your spine, where it belongs. Every inch your head drifts forward adds extra stress to your neck, shoulders, and traps. Chin tucks strengthen the deep neck flexors that hold your head upright and pain-free. Done against a doorway, this move builds awareness and control in all the right places.

How to do it:

  1. Stand with the back of your head, shoulders, and upper back against the edge of a doorway.
  2. Without tilting your head, pull your chin straight back like you’re trying to make a double chin.
  3. Hold the position for 5 seconds, then relax.
  4. Repeat for 10 reps, focusing on smooth, controlled motion.

Is Walking Every Morning Enough Exercise to Stay Fit?

2. Doorway Pec Stretch with Neck Reset

This stretch unlocks tight chest muscles that yank your shoulders and head forward. But the real power comes from the added neck reset, retraining your posture from top to bottom. Once the chest opens up, your upper back muscles kick in to support better alignment. This combo undoes hours of slouching in under a minute.

How to do it:

  1. Stand in a doorway and place your forearms against each side at shoulder height.
  2. Step one foot forward to stretch your chest while keeping your head neutral.
  3. While holding the stretch, gently pull your chin back into a tuck and hold.
  4. Breathe deeply and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat twice.

5 Morning Stretches To Fire Up Your Metabolism Fast

3. Wall Angels in the Doorway

Wall angels target the mid-back and postural muscles that stabilize your shoulder blades and spine. Unlike basic shoulder stretches, this move re-educates your body to stay tall, strong, and stacked. When your spine and shoulders work together, your head stays naturally aligned. Each rep restores postural strength where it matters most.

How to do it:

  1. Stand with your back, head, and hips against a doorway, arms raised in a goalpost position.
  2. Slowly slide your arms up the frame as far as possible without losing contact.
  3. Lower back down and repeat for 8–10 reps.

Keep your chin tucked and ribs down the entire time.

Tyler Read, BSc, CPT
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
Filed Under
More in Mind + Body
  • A woman does exercises in the mountains. The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Woman exercising. If You Can Pass These 3 Shoulder Tests, Your Mobility Is Top-Tier

    Fail These 3 Shoulder Tests? You’re at Risk

  • Healthy and fit atrractive blonde woman strengthens her arms by performing bar dip exercises at the skate park while looking straight ahead. 5 Counter-Height Moves to Melt Bat Wings Over 50 (No Gym Required). Cover

    5 Counter Moves to Melt Bat Wings

  • These 6 Mobility Moves Help Me Feel 30 at 59. Cover

    These 6 Moves Help Me Feel 30 at 59

  • Sexy athletic girl enters the gym. Sportswoman opens the door to the locker room. Stylish black interior of modern fitness gym. Concept of health. European brunette girl holding a sports bag.

    3 Doorway Exercises To Fix Neck Posture Fast

  • Attractive Asian woman practice yoga Child's pose to meditation in bedroom after wake up in the morning Feeling so comfortable and relax,Healthcare This 5-Minute Nightly Stretch Routine Helped Me Sleep Better & Slim Down. cover

    5-Minute Stretch That Helps Burn Fat & Sleep Better

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.