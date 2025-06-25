3 Doorway Exercises That Fix Forward Head Posture in 10 Days

Forward head posture doesn’t just look bad, it drags down your entire body. Shoulders slump, neck muscles tighten, and every breath and movement gets harder. Over time, that misalignment leads to pain, fatigue, and tension you can’t stretch away. But with smart, targeted training, you fix the root of the problem fast.

Since first starting as a personal trainer years ago, I’ve helped hundreds of clients reverse years of poor posture and tech-neck with just a doorway and a few daily moves. These three exercises retrain your spine, activate neglected muscles, and realign your body from the ground up. You won’t need bands, weights, or hours in front of a mirror, just a wall, a doorway, and ten minutes a day.

Stand tall, roll your shoulders back, and commit to consistency. These drills fire up deep postural strength, opening your chest and stacking your head back where it belongs. Your spine resets, your energy rebounds, and your pain fades fast.

1. Doorway Chin Tucks

This move repositions your head directly over your spine, where it belongs. Every inch your head drifts forward adds extra stress to your neck, shoulders, and traps. Chin tucks strengthen the deep neck flexors that hold your head upright and pain-free. Done against a doorway, this move builds awareness and control in all the right places.

How to do it:

Stand with the back of your head, shoulders, and upper back against the edge of a doorway. Without tilting your head, pull your chin straight back like you’re trying to make a double chin. Hold the position for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat for 10 reps, focusing on smooth, controlled motion.

2. Doorway Pec Stretch with Neck Reset



This stretch unlocks tight chest muscles that yank your shoulders and head forward. But the real power comes from the added neck reset, retraining your posture from top to bottom. Once the chest opens up, your upper back muscles kick in to support better alignment. This combo undoes hours of slouching in under a minute.

How to do it:

Stand in a doorway and place your forearms against each side at shoulder height. Step one foot forward to stretch your chest while keeping your head neutral. While holding the stretch, gently pull your chin back into a tuck and hold. Breathe deeply and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat twice.

3. Wall Angels in the Doorway



Wall angels target the mid-back and postural muscles that stabilize your shoulder blades and spine. Unlike basic shoulder stretches, this move re-educates your body to stay tall, strong, and stacked. When your spine and shoulders work together, your head stays naturally aligned. Each rep restores postural strength where it matters most.

How to do it:

Stand with your back, head, and hips against a doorway, arms raised in a goalpost position. Slowly slide your arms up the frame as far as possible without losing contact. Lower back down and repeat for 8–10 reps.

Keep your chin tucked and ribs down the entire time.