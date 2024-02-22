I Drank Kombucha for 30 Days & Experienced 3 Life-Changing Benefits

Kombucha is one of the trendiest drinks on the market today. In fact, kombucha is so popular that it's become more of a lifestyle than just something to sip. If you haven't already tried this healthy fermented beverage and are looking to boost your gut health, grab a bottle or can, and pull up a chair. I drank kombucha every day for 30 days and am here to tell you all about my experience. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out I Tried 3 Pairs of Brooks Running Shoes & One Beats the Rest by a Mile.

What exactly is kombucha?

Kombucha is a cold tea drink made with sugar, tea, yeast, and bacteria, according to the Mayo Clinic. Yeast and bacteria are grown together to make a "culture," which is then combined with the tea and sugar and given time to ferment. The final product is a beverage that contains B vitamins, vinegar, and amino acids.

One of the many qualities people love about kombucha is its probiotic content. "Kombucha is a fermented food/beverage and consuming healthy bacteria can maintain gut health and promote overall health and wellness throughout the body," explains Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN—the founder and director of Real Nutrition, a New York City-based private practice dedicated to healthfully and successfully guiding clients to their optimal nutrition, weight, and overall wellness.

Because kombucha is typically made with black or green tea, it's also chock-full of antioxidants, which are essential for fighting inflammation and promoting overall better health. As if this drink couldn't get any more impressive, kombucha helps to improve your cholesterol levels, manage blood sugar, and assist with the metabolism of carbs. "It is a great alternative to other beverages that are often higher in sugar and processed ingredients," Shapiro adds.

My kombucha experience:

I spent 30 days alternating between two brands of kombucha—Health-Ade and Remedy—and drank approximately eight to 16 ounces per day in the morning. These were the things that I noticed:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1. I reduced my bloating and realized it's all about finding the right balance.

I naturally have a super sensitive stomach that's prone to bloating. Kombucha made me feel extra bloated when I started drinking it. I didn't know if this was something to be concerned about but learned that it's actually quite common if you drink more than you should. Because kombucha is a carbonated beverage, it has carbon dioxide gas bubbles, which can result in bloating.

I started my test period drinking up to 16 ounces of kombucha per day, but as I experienced increased bloating over the first week, I cut back my consumption to eight ounces per day by the end of week one and continued with eight ounces for the remainder. This daily amount helped reduce my bloating quite a bit, and my stomach happily adjusted. (After all, probiotics and fermented foods/beverages help alleviate bloating, and I wanted this benefit!) I feel that once I established the right amount of kombucha for my body, it did all of the good things I wanted it to do. However, the right amount may vary for each individual.

2. I felt a bit more energized.

Waking up in the morning and feeling energized throughout the day has always been challenging for me, which is why I chose to drink kombucha in the a.m. Although nothing will replace my first cup of black or green tea first thing upon waking, I enjoyed this ultra-refreshing treat and extra energy boost around 10 or 11 a.m. Interestingly, Health-Ade Kombucha contains between five to 15 milligrams of caffeine in each serving, which is comparable to one cup of decaffeinated coffee.

3. I feel my gut health improved.

Both mentally and physically, I feel like my overall gut health improved, which is major since a healthy gut is a key player on my self-care priority list. Kombucha kept my system very regular (which is typically an issue for me). Because it's chock-full of probiotics and goodness, the beverage also mentally made me feel that I was consuming something incredibly nutritious on the regular (similar to taking daily vitamins).

Overall, I think kombucha is a quick and seamless addition to my lifestyle, and it only improves it. I drink tea for my morning caffeine fix, exercise, eat healthy, take multivitamins and supplements, and have now added kombucha to my daily routine.