How Much Is an Equinox Membership & What Will It Get You?
Equinox has built a reputation as one of the most luxurious and elite fitness clubs in the health and fitness industry. But if you're on the fence about joining, you may have some questions, like what does an Equinox membership cost, and what benefits does it offer? Fortunately, ETNT has you covered. To help us look beyond the price tag and understand the actual value of an Equinox membership, we spoke with certified personal trainers who explain what you get for your money, share info on how to cancel your membership, and weigh in on the benefits and drawbacks of this elite fitness club.
How much does an Equinox membership cost?
Let's be honest: An Equinox membership isn't cheap. It's important to note that prices vary depending on location and membership type, but generally, you can expect to pay around $200 to $300 monthly. (Additionally, the club's initiation fees usually range from $100 to $500.)
Equinox also recently launched an exclusive annual membership program designed to promote longevity and overall well-being. The program, known as the Optimize program, costs a staggering $40,000, or roughly $3,333 per month. It offers a comprehensive suite of services, which Jonathan Weissberg, a fitness research director at Garage Gym Reviews, says "includes personalized training, nutrition coaching, sleep optimization, and fitness assessments through Function Health."
The Optimize program is designed to address all aspects of health and wellness. For the $40K annual price tag, you can expect to receive the following:
- One-on-one sessions with elite trainers who customize workouts to suit your fitness goals
- Two 30-minute nutrition coaching sessions per month that include bespoke meal plans and nutrition advice
- Two 30-minute sleep coaching sessions per month that include customized strategies to improve your sleep hygiene and quality
- One massage therapy session per month
- Fitness assessments that include biomarker testing and health check-ups to monitor your progress
"The $40,000 annual fee for Equinox's Optimize program might raise eyebrows, but for those who prioritize top-tier health and wellness, it could be a worthwhile investment," says Raj Dasgupta, MD, a quadruple board-certified physician and medical reviewer with the National Council on Aging. "It's like having a personalized health team at your fingertips, focusing on everything from fitness to nutrition and beyond. However, it's not for everyone, and some might find similar benefits through more affordable avenues."
What does an Equinox membership get you?
Equinox offers a range of membership tiers. Here's a breakdown of what each tier offers:
Single Club Access
Cost: $200 to $300 per month
Features:
- Access to one Equinox location
- State-of-the-art gym equipment
- Luxurious locker rooms with spa-like amenities
- Basic group fitness classes, including yoga, Pilates, cycling, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT)
- Access to sauna, steam rooms, and pools
- Personal training and nutritional services (at an additional cost)
Regional Access
Cost: Additional $20 to $70 per month
Features:
- All benefits of Single Club Access
- Access to multiple Equinox clubs within a specific region
All Access
Cost: $315 per month
Features:
- All benefits of Regional Access
- Access to over 80 Equinox clubs across the U.S. and Canada
- Unlimited group fitness classes
- Enhanced access to various club amenities, such as spa services and lounges
- Complimentary guest passes for friends and family
Destination Membership
Cost: $345 to $405 per month
Features:
- All benefits of All Access
- Access to all Equinox clubs, including premium locations like Century City, Hudson Yards, and E-clubs
- Priority class booking and exclusive member events
- Additional perks, such as free monthly fitness assessments and complimentary spa treatments
Optimize Program
Cost: $40,000 annually ($3,333 per month)
Features:
- All benefits of Destination Membership
- Personalized training with top-level trainers
- Comprehensive nutrition coaching
- Sleep optimization programs, including personalized sleep coaching and assessments
- Regular health assessments and in-depth biometric testing through Function Health
- Exclusive wellness services, such as monthly massages and bi-weekly sessions with personal trainers and strength coaches
- Priority access to club facilities and services
- A comprehensive holistic approach to health and wellness, covering all aspects from fitness to biomarker testing
Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, tells us, "Equinox members can also participate in various group fitness classes, such as yoga, Pilates, cycling, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Highly qualified instructors lead each class to help optimize your workout experience," he adds.
The new Optimize program takes this further by offering personalized services covering all health aspects. "What sets the Optimize program apart is its holistic approach," Dasgupta explains. "It's not just about hitting the gym; it's about optimizing every aspect of your health. From personalized fitness plans to in-depth biomarker testing, it covers all the bases for a comprehensive wellness experience."
How to cancel your membership:
According to Equinox's FAQ page, you can cancel your membership in person with the club manager by emailing [email protected], or by way of registered or certified mail. However, it's better to be safe than sorry, so be sure to review your membership agreement for specific cancellation terms and any potential fees associated with early termination.
Equinox also offers the option to freeze your membership if you need a temporary break but want to continue. You can freeze your membership for a maximum of two months. The process involves a monthly fee of $100 but allows you to maintain your member status and avoid rejoining fees when you return.
"When you sign up for Equinox, you're signing a contract for 12 months," explains Masi. "Early cancellation is subject to termination fees that vary based on location."
Pros and cons of an Equinox membership:
One big advantage of an Equinox membership is the high-quality facilities and services. Members get access to top-of-the-line, brand-new equipment, a wide variety of classes, and luxurious amenities like spa services and well-maintained locker rooms. Additionally, Equinox offers customized training from personal trainers and a strong sense of community.
However, the cost of Equinox could be a significant barrier to many people. Destini Moody, RDN, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews, expressed concerns about Equinox's accessibility and potential elitism. "It's one of those things where, if you have the funds to do it, go for it. However, my knee-jerk reaction is that the whole program seems elitist. This program effectively shuts out the lower and middle classes, who most need comprehensive health resources," she explains.
If you can afford Equinox's hefty price tag and enjoy having access to upscale facilities with cutting-edge equipment, consider signing up. However, most people join a gym because they have either health, performance, or body composition goals they want to achieve.
Masi tells us, "Progress toward your fitness goals does not correlate with how fancy your gym is or if towels are available in the locker room. And you don't need to empty your wallet to find a community of highly motivated fitness enthusiasts. There are cheaper options that offer the necessary equipment to help you achieve your goals, and some places are open 24/7 for added convenience."